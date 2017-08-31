बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बीयर के इस स्वीमिंग पुल में नहाकर आप टल्ली हो जाएंगे!
Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 07:14 PM IST
भारत में स्वीमिंग पुल में नहाने का शौक तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। लेकिन क्या आपने सोचा है कि बीयर के स्वीमिंग पुल में नहाकर कैसा लगता है। अगर नहीं, तो आपकी इस इच्छा को पूरा करने के लिए ऑस्ट्रिया के टरेंट्ज में एक ऐसी जगह है जहां
बीयर
के 7 स्वीमिंग पुल है।
ऑस्ट्रिया के टरेंट्ज में शलोस स्टारर्कनबर्गर ब्रेवरी में बीयर के 7 स्वीमिंग पुल हैं, जिसमें हर पुल की लंबाई 13 फीट है, जोकि हर समय बीयर से भरे रहते हैं। बीयर के यह स्वीमिंग पुल एक पुराने महल में स्थित है। इस पुल में नहाने के लिए 16 हजार 500 रुपये प्रति दो घंटे के हिसाब से देने होते हैं।
वहां के लोगों का कहना है कि बीयर में नहाने से शरीर को कैल्शियम और विटामिन मिलता है और ब्लड प्रेशर भी ठीक रहता है। लेकिन चौंकाने वाली बात यह है कि नहाने वाली बीयर को पीना मना है, लेकिन पर्यटकों की मांग पर उन्हें बीयर उपलब्ध करवाई जाती है।
