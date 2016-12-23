आपका शहर Close

118 लोगों के साथ लीबिया का प्लेन अगवा, अपहरणकर्ताओं ने दी उड़ाने की धमकी

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 05:29 PM IST
Hijacked Libyan Plane Lands In Malta With 118 People Aboard: Report

विमान का अपहरणPC: TOM

लीबिया का एक विमान 118 सवार लोगों के साथ हाइजैक हो गया है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक हाइजैक विमान को शुक्रवार को माल्टा में उतारा गया है।  टाइम्स ऑफ माल्टा की खबर के मुताबिक दो अपहरणकर्ताओं ने अपहृत विमान एयरबस A320 को उड़ा देने की धमकी दी है। विमान पर 118 लोग सवार हैं। 
लीबिया सरकार की एयरलाइन अफ्रीकियाह एयरवेज का यह विमान दक्षिण पश्चिम लीबिया के सेभा से उड़कर त्रिपोली जा रहा था। 

लीबिया के उत्तरी तट के पास माल्टा, भूमध्यसागर का एक छोटा आइसलैंड है जो 500 किमी के दायरे में फैला हुआ है। 

माल्टा के प्रधानमंत्री जोसेफ मस्कट ने ट्वीट कर इस बारे में आशंका जताई है। उन्होंने लिखा, 'एक संभावित विमान अपहरण की जानकारी मिली है। लीबिया के विमान को माल्टा में उतारा गया है। सुरक्षा और आपातकालीन सेवाओं को अलर्ट पर रखा गया है।'

माल्टा के प्रधानमंत्री ने एक दूसरे ट्वीट में सूचना देते हुए कहा कि अफ्रीकियाह फ्लाइट में 111 यात्री सवार हैं। इनमें 82 पुरुष और 28 महिलाएं हैं, जबकि एक बच्चा भी है।



उन्होंने लिखा, 'सभा से त्रिपोली जा रही अफ्रीकियाह फ्लाइट को डायवर्ट किया गया और फिर माल्टा में उतारा गया है। सुरक्षा सेवाएं एक दूसरे के साथ संपर्क में हैं।'


