अफगानिस्तानः लश्कर गाह में पुलिस स्टेशन के पास कार में बम ब्लास्ट, 1 पुलिसकर्मी की मौत

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 11:22 AM IST
heavy explosion in Bolan area in Lashkargah City

लश्कर गढ़ ब्लास्टPC: File Photo

अफगानिस्तान के हेलमंड शहर में जोरदार बम धमाका हुआ है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक यह धमाका हेलमंड शहर के लश्कर गाह के बोलंद इलाके में हुआ है। प्रांतीय गवर्नर के प्रवक्ता उमर ज्वाक ने बताया है कि यह धमाका पुलिस स्टेशन के पास खड़ी एक कार में हुआ है।
वहीं स्थानीय मीडिया खामा प्रेस ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में इसे सुसाइड अटैक बतलाया है। बॉर्डर पुलिस कमांडर जहीरगुल मुकाबिल का कहना है कि इस धमाके में एक पुलिसकर्मी की मौत हो गई और पांच अन्य घायल हो गए।
 


 

 
