अफगानिस्तानः लश्कर गाह में पुलिस स्टेशन के पास कार में बम ब्लास्ट, 1 पुलिसकर्मी की मौत
Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 11:22 AM IST
लश्कर गढ़ ब्लास्ट
PC: File Photo
अफगानिस्तान के हेलमंड शहर में जोरदार बम धमाका हुआ है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक यह धमाका हेलमंड शहर के लश्कर गाह के बोलंद इलाके में हुआ है। प्रांतीय गवर्नर के प्रवक्ता उमर ज्वाक ने बताया है कि यह धमाका पुलिस स्टेशन के पास खड़ी एक कार में हुआ है।
