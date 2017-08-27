Download App
kavya kavya

गंगा का जलस्तर घटा पर कटान तेज

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/फर्रुखाबाद

Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 11:16 PM IST
Ganga's water level decreases to sharp

कोलासोता में खेतों का कटान करती रामगंगा।PC: अमर उजाला

फर्रुखाबाद/अमृतपुर। गंगा का जलस्तर कम होने और रामगंगा का जलस्तर स्थिर होने से दोनों नदियों ने कटान तेज कर दिया है। तीन गांवों में तेजी से हो रहे कटान से ग्रामीण भयभीत हैं। तीसराम की मड़ैया में अपने मकानों को ग्रामीण तोड़कर उसके मलबे को गांव में ऊंचे स्थान पर एकत्र करने में लगे हैं।
नरौरा बांध से छोड़े जाने वाली पानी की मात्रा लगातार कम होने से गंगा का जलस्तर कम होना शुरू हो गया है। रविवार को नरौरा से 35686 क्यूसेक पानी छोड़ा गया। इस कारण गंगा के जलस्तर में 30 सेंटीमीटर की कमी हुई है। गंगा का जलस्तर 136.55 से घटकर 136.25 मीटर पर आ गया है। रामगंगा में खो हरेली रामनगर से 2519 क्यूसेक पानी छोड़ा गया। इस कारण जलस्तर 134.25 मीटर पर स्थिर हो गया है। गंगा का जलस्तर कम के बावजूद तीसराम की मड़ैया में कटान ने तेजी पकड़ी है। मिट्टी के टीले गंगा की तेज धारा से कटकर पानी में समाने से ग्रामीणों के मकान कटने लगे है। इससे जिन मकानों पर कटान का खतरा बना है। वह ग्रामीण अपने मकानों को खुद तोड़कर मलबे को सुरक्षित स्थान पर पहुंचाने का काम कर रहे है। रामगंगा स्थित होने से अलादपुर भटौली और कोलासोता में कटान तेज हो गया। कोलासोता में ग्रामीणों के खेत रामगंगा की तेज धारा से कट कर पानी में समा रहे है। इससे गांव के लोग भयभीत है।
