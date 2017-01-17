बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जांबिया के नवनिर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति के 8 साल के बेटे की कुत्तों के काटने से मौत
Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 12:38 PM IST
जांबिया के नवनिर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति अदामा बैरो
PC: BBC
जांबिया के नवनिर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति अदामा बैरो के आठ वर्षीय बेटे की कुत्तों के काटने के बाद मौत हो गई। आठ वर्षीय हबीबू बैरो की रविवार को जांबिया की राजधानी बंजुल के मंजई में अस्पताल ले जाते वक्त रास्ते में मौत हो गई।
हालांकि बैरो अपने बेटे के अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल नहीं हो पाए। सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से उन्हें सेनेगल में ही रहने की सलाह दी गई। बैरो ने पिछले साल हुए चुनाव में जीत हासिल की थी, लेकिन मौजूदा राष्ट्रपति याह्या जमेह ने चुनाव नतीजों को स्वीकार नहीं किया।
स्थानीय संस्था इकोवॉज (Ecowas) ने बैरो को गुरुवार तक सेनेगल में ही रहने को कहा, बैरो गुरुवार को राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ लेने जा रहे हैं। हालांकि यह भी कहा जा रहा है कि मौजूदा राष्ट्रपति जमेह को हटाने के लिए सैनिक हस्तक्षेप का विकल्प भी आजमाया जा सकता है।
दूसरी ओर बैरो के शपथग्रहण को रोकने के लिए जमेह ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट का रुख किया है।
