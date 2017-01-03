आपका शहर Close

बेरोजगारों को 40 हजार रुपये मासिक भत्ता देगा फिनलैंड 

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 04:58 PM IST
Finland to give 40K to unemployed youth per month
फिनलैंड अपने बेरोजगार नागरिकों को मूल मासिक भत्ते के तौर तकरीबन 40000 रुपये (587 अमेरिकी डॉलर) देगा। फिनलैंड बेरोजगारों को मासिक आय देने वाला यूरोप में पहला देश बन गया है। इसे एक सामाजिक प्रयोग के तौर पर देखा जा रहा है, जहां सरकार ने लालफीताशाही, गरीबी कम करने और रोजगार बढ़ने की उम्मीद जताई है।
फिनिश सरकार की एजेंसी केईएलए से ओली कांगैस ने सोमवार को कहा कि इस प्रयोग को पहले दो साल ट्रायल के तौर पर लिया जा रहा है, जिसके तहत 2000 बेरोजगारों को हर महीने 40000 रुपये दिए जाएंगे।

बेरोजगारी भत्ते की योजना का शुभारंभ एक जनवरी से हो गया है। सनद रहे कि फिनलैंड में बेरोजगारी दर नवंबर में 8.1 फीसदी थी। पिछले साल के आंकड़े मुताबिक, यहां तकरीबन 213000 लोग बेरोजगार हैं।
