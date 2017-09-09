Download App
kavya kavya

इराक: हवाई हमलों में IS के 15 आतंकियों की मौत, जारी है जंग

एजेंसी, बगदाद

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 08:35 PM IST
fifteen is terrorist killed by iraq airforc in hamrin lake

isisPC: the sun

इराक में इस्लामिक स्टेट के आतंकियों पर हमले आज भी जारी है। इस दौरान पूर्वी इलाके में दियाला के पास आईएस के कब्जे वाले इलाकों में हवाई हमले किए गए जिसमें कम से कम 15 आतंकियों के मारे जाने की खबर है।
हमले से पहले इराकी सेना ने बकूबा के गातून क्षेत्र में एक इमारत पर छापेमारी भी की और भारी मात्रा में गोला-बारूद और विस्फोटक बरामद किए। इराकी जनरल के मुताबिक वायुसेना ने आईएस के कब्जे वाले इलाके हिमरीन झील के नजदीक वाले प्रांत को टार्गेट किया और हवाई हमले शुरू किए।

इन हमलों में 15 आतंकी मारे गए जबकि उनके कई और ठिकाने व परिवहन सेवाएं नष्ट कर दी गईं। इराकी सुरक्षा बल फिलहाल आईएस के कब्जे वाले हाविजा व आसपास के इलाकों को मुक्त कराने की तैयारी में हैं।
