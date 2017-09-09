बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इराक: हवाई हमलों में IS के 15 आतंकियों की मौत, जारी है जंग
Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 08:35 PM IST
isis
PC: the sun
इराक में
इस्लामिक स्टेट
के आतंकियों पर हमले आज भी जारी है। इस दौरान पूर्वी इलाके में दियाला के पास आईएस के कब्जे वाले इलाकों में हवाई हमले किए गए जिसमें कम से कम 15 आतंकियों के मारे जाने की खबर है।
