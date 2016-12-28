बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
व्यक्ति पूजा की मुखालफत करने वाले फिदेल कास्त्रो के नाम पर नहीं होंगी सड़कें, इमारतें
Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 03:46 PM IST
फिदेल कास्त्रो
क्यूबा की संसद ने सर्वसम्मति से पूर्व राष्ट्रपति फिदेल कास्त्रो की याद में किसी भी इमारत, रास्ते या स्मारक का नाम रखे जाने पर पाबंदी लगाने वाले विधेयक को मंजूरी दे दी है। पिछले महीने पूर्व राष्ट्रपति फिदेल कास्त्रो का 90 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया था।
क्यूबा के राष्ट्रपति राउल कास्त्रो ने कहा कि उनके भाई व्यक्ति पूजा के ख़िलाफ थे और उन्होंने ख़ास तौर पर आग्रह किया था कि इस बारे में संसद में प्रस्ताव लाया जाए। फिदेल कास्त्रो ने क्यूबा के विद्रोह का नेतृत्व किया था जिसने वहाँ 1959 में अमेरिका के समर्थन वाली अधिनायकवादी सरकार को बाहर कर दिया गया था।
फिदेल कास्त्रो ने क्यूबा के तानाशाह फुलखेंशियो बतीस्ता को सत्ता से हटाकर देश में कम्युनिस्ट सत्ता कायम की। इसके बाद फिदेल कास्त्रो लगभग पाँच दशकों तक सत्ता में बने रहे। 2008 में गंभीर बीमारी के चलते उन्होंने पद छोड़कर अपने छोटे भाई राउल कास्त्रो को सत्ता सौंप दी थी।
