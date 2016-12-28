आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

व्यक्ति पूजा की मुखालफत करने वाले फिदेल कास्त्रो के नाम पर नहीं होंगी सड़कें, इमारतें

{"_id":"5863909f4f1c1b8940eed148","slug":"cuba-bans-naming-statues-or-public-sites-after-fidel-castro","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u093e\u0932\u092b\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947\u0902, \u0907\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}

बीबीसी

Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 03:46 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Cuba Bans Naming Statues Or Public sites After Fidel Castro

फिदेल कास्त्रो

क्यूबा की संसद ने सर्वसम्मति से पूर्व राष्ट्रपति फिदेल कास्त्रो की याद में किसी भी इमारत, रास्ते या स्मारक का नाम रखे जाने पर पाबंदी लगाने वाले विधेयक को मंजूरी दे दी है। पिछले महीने पूर्व राष्ट्रपति फिदेल कास्त्रो का 90 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया था।
क्यूबा के राष्ट्रपति राउल कास्त्रो ने कहा कि उनके भाई व्यक्ति पूजा के ख़िलाफ थे और उन्होंने ख़ास तौर पर आग्रह किया था कि इस बारे में संसद में प्रस्ताव लाया जाए। फिदेल कास्त्रो ने क्यूबा के विद्रोह का नेतृत्व किया था जिसने वहाँ 1959 में अमेरिका के समर्थन वाली अधिनायकवादी सरकार को बाहर कर दिया गया था।

फिदेल कास्त्रो ने क्यूबा के तानाशाह फुलखेंशियो बतीस्ता को सत्ता से हटाकर देश में कम्युनिस्ट सत्ता कायम की। इसके बाद फिदेल कास्त्रो लगभग पाँच दशकों तक सत्ता में बने रहे। 2008 में गंभीर बीमारी के चलते उन्होंने पद छोड़कर अपने छोटे भाई राउल कास्त्रो को सत्ता सौंप दी थी।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

fidel castro fidel castro wish fidel castro dead fidel castro death More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

{"_id":"586374524f1c1b5b26eec4cf","slug":"if-i-were-a-man-i-would-have-been-considered-the-greatest-a-long-time-ago-said-serena-williams","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u201c\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940, \u0924\u094b \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940\u201d","category":{"title":"Tennis","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0928\u093f\u0938","slug":"tennis"}}

“अगर मैं मर्द होती, तो सबसे महान खिलाड़ी मानी जाती”

  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
If I Were A Man,' I Would Have Been Considered The Greatest A Long Time Ago Said Serena Williams
{"_id":"586357484f1c1b8940eecfa5","slug":"yearly-love-horoscope-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093e\u0932 2017","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}

प्रेम और रिलेशनशिप के लिए कैसा है साल 2017

  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
yearly love horoscope 2017
{"_id":"5863b7814f1c1b8940eed2c2","slug":"real-life-dangal-geeta-babita","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0940\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

रियल लाइफ में 'दंगल' की कहानी जी रही हैं प्रीति और कीर्ति

  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
real life dangal geeta babita
{"_id":"586385074f1c1b8940eed110","slug":"benefits-of-anti-gravity-yog-stars-also-do-it","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0917\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u0940-\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0935\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}

आलिया जैसा फिगर पाना चाहते हैं तो करें एंटी-ग्रेविटी योगा

  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
benefits of anti gravity yog stars also do it
{"_id":"586365974f1c1b435ceeafce","slug":"lyf-launches-water-3","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"LYF \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 4G \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0938\u093f\u092e \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}

LYF का एक और शानदार 4G फोन लॉन्च, साथ में फ्री जियो सिम भी मिलेगा

  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
lyf launches water 3

जबर ख़बर

500 हिमाचली युवा ने खड़ी की 100 करोड़ की कंपनी, अमेरिका ने माना लोहा

Read More

हादसा या लापरवाही

रेल हादसे के बाद सामने आईं ये लापरवाहियां, नदी में गिरीं दो बोगियां

BREAKING NEWS: The second major railway accident occurred in Kanpur These illresponsbility

Most Read

{"_id":"5862eb124f1c1b425ceeae7d","slug":"romanian-president-rejects-nomination-of-a-muslim-woman-for-pm","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}

रोमानिया के राष्ट्रपति ने मुस्लिम महिला को प्रधानमंत्री बनाने से किया इनकार

Romanian president rejects nomination of a Muslim woman for PM
  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585d0acf4f1c1b1864e3c2e9","slug":"hijacked-libyan-plane-lands-in-malta-with-118-people-aboard-report","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0935\u093e \u0932\u0940\u092c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0939\u093e, \u0905\u092a\u0939\u0930\u0923\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}

अगवा लीबियाई प्लेन से सभी यात्री रिहा, अपहरणकर्ताओं ने किया सरेंडर

Hijacked Libyan Plane Lands In Malta With 118 People Aboard: Report
  • शनिवार, 24 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585f57ce4f1c1b1864e3d6df","slug":"russian-military-tu-154-aircraft-disappears-from-radars-after-takeoff-in-sochi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"91 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0930\u0942\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0936, \u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0917\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0932\u092c\u093e ","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}

91 लोगों को ले जा रहा रूसी सेना का विमान क्रैश, काला सागर में मिला मलबा

Russian military Tu-154 aircraft disappears from radars after takeoff in Sochi  
  • रविवार, 25 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"586002404f1c1b8740eeb305","slug":"powerfull-earthquake-of-magnitude-7-6-hit-chile-tsunami-warning-lifted","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 7.7 \u0924\u0940\u0935\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0915\u0902\u092a, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}

चिली में 7.7 तीव्रता का भूकंप, सुनामी का अलर्ट जारी

Powerfull earthquake of magnitude 7.6 hit Chile, tsunami warning lifted
  • सोमवार, 26 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5863909f4f1c1b8940eed148","slug":"cuba-bans-naming-statues-or-public-sites-after-fidel-castro","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u093e\u0932\u092b\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947\u0902, \u0907\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}

व्यक्ति पूजा की मुखालफत करने वाले फिदेल कास्त्रो के नाम पर नहीं होंगी सड़कें, इमारतें

Cuba Bans Naming Statues Or Public sites After Fidel Castro
  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585b03484f1c1b3e4de39404","slug":"turkey-claims-islamic-preacher-gulen-behind-the-murder-of-the-russian-ambassador","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e, \u0930\u0942\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u092b\u0924\u0939\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0939 \u0917\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0928","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}

तुर्की का दावा, रूसी राजदूत की हत्या के पीछे मुस्लिम धर्मगुरु फतहुल्लाह गुलेन

Turkey claims, Islamic preacher Gulen behind the murder of the Russian ambassador
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
प्रेम और रिलेशनशिप के लिए कैसा है साल 2017

प्रेम और रिलेशनशिप के लिए कैसा है साल 2017

एयर इंडिया में मैनेजर बनने का मौका, कोई आयु सीमा नहीं और सैलरी जबरदस्त

एयर इंडिया में मैनेजर बनने का मौका, कोई आयु सीमा नहीं और सैलरी जबरदस्त

वैक्सिंग के दर्द से चाहते हैं निजात? अपनाइए ये टिप्स

वैक्सिंग के दर्द से चाहते हैं निजात? अपनाइए ये टिप्स

ऋतिक और लीजा ने करवाया बोल्ड फोटोशूट, वायरल हो रही हैं तस्वीरें

ऋतिक और लीजा ने करवाया बोल्ड फोटोशूट, वायरल हो रही हैं तस्वीरें

﻿