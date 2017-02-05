आपका शहर Close

श्रीलंका: चीनी सेना को हंबनटोटा बंदरगाह पर जाने की अनुमति नहीं होगी

एजेंसी/ बीजिंग

Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 04:57 AM IST
'Chinese military will not be permitted at Hambantota port'
चीन में श्रीलंका के राजदूत करुणासेना कोदितुवाकु ने कहा कि चीनी सैन्य गतिविधियों के लिए हंबनटोटा बंदरगाह की अनुमति नहीं होगी। श्रीलंकाई राजदूत ने हंबनटोटा बंदरगाह पर भारत की चिंताओं के संदर्भ में यह बात कही। इस सामरिक बंदरगाह को विकसित करने में चीनी कंपनियों की 80 फीसदी हिस्सेदारी को लेकर सैकड़ों विपक्षी समर्थकों ने यहां दूतावास के सामने विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। 
यहां श्रीलंका स्वतंत्रता दिवस के मौके पर आयोजित समारोह से इतर पाकिस्तान द्वारा ग्वादर बंदरगाह चीन को सौंपे जाने के सवाल पर करुनासेना ने कहा, ‘मैं दूसरे देशों के बारे में नहीं जानता लेकिन श्रीलंका ने चीनी निवेशकों को बहुत ही स्पष्ट रूप से सूचित कर दिया है कि बंदरगाह को किसी भी चीनी सैन्य उद्देश्यों के इस्तेमाल की अनुमति नहीं होगी।’

हंबनटोटा बंदरगाह में 80 फीसदी चीनी कंपनियों की हिस्सेदारी पर भारत की चिंताओं के सवाल पर राजदूत ने कहा कि बंदरगाह पर किसी भी सैन्य गतिविधियों की अनुमति नहीं होगी।
