kavya kavya

नेपाल में सीमेंट फैक्ट्री लगा रहा चीन, 2018 से उत्पादन होगा शुरु

एजेंसी/ काठमांडू

Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 10:55 PM IST
Chinese Cement factory starts production in Nepal

Symbolic photo

चीन ने नेपाल में एक सीमेंट फैक्ट्री लगाने के लिए रविवार को नेपाल सरकार के साथ बहु मिलियन डॉलर के एक संयुक्त करार पर हस्ताक्षर किए हैं। इनवेस्टमेंट बोर्ड ऑफ नेपाल और होंगशी-शिवम सीमेंट पी लिमिटेड ने काठमांडू में परियोजना निवेश समझौते (पीआईए) पर हस्ताक्षर किए। यह नेपाल में पहला निजी क्षेत्र का निवेश है। 
कंपनी के निवेश की रक्षा के लिए यह करार किया गया है। समझौते के तहत कंपनी दक्षिण-पश्चिम नेपाल में नावलपारसी जिले में सीमेंट फैक्ट्री पर 359.18 मिलियन अमेरिकी डॉलर खर्च करेगी। यह प्रोजेक्ट चीन की होंगशी समूह की सहायक कंपनी हांगकांग रेड लायन सीमेंट लिमिटेड और शिवम होल्डिंग्स की संयुक्त इकाई है। 

परियोजना के तहत प्रति दिन 6000 टन सीमेंट के उत्पादन की है। कंपनी 2018 से उत्पादन शुरू कर देगी और निकट भविष्य में प्रति दिन 12000 टन सिमेंट उत्पादन का लक्ष्य है। तकरीबन 1000 व्यक्तियों को रोजगार मिलने की संभावना है।  
Your Story has been saved!