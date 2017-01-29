आपका शहर Close

ट्रंप पर भारी कनाडा के पीएम जस्टिन ट्रूडो, मुस्लिम शरणार्थियों के लिए खोले द्वार

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 29 Jan 2017 05:06 PM IST
Canada welcome muslim refugees and immigrants, #Welcometocanada was trends on Twitter

कनाडा के पीएम जस्टिन ट्रूडोPC: twitter

मुस्लिम शरणार्थियों और सात मुस्लिम देशों के नागरिकों की अमेरिका में एंट्री पर रोक लगाने वाले अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप पर कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रूडो अपने एक फैसले के कारण भारी नजर आए। ट्रूडो ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि जो लोग आतंकवाद के नाम पर उत्पीड़न का शिकार हुए हैं, कनाडावासी उनके धार्मिक विश्वास की परवाह किए बिना उनका स्वागत करते हैं। विविधता हमारी ताकत है। मुस्लिम शरणार्थियों और प्रवासियों को लेकर कनाडा में हुआ स्वागत ट्विटर के ट्रेंड #Welcometocanada पर छाया रहा। 
 


यही नहीं, ट्रूडो ने 2015 की वह तस्वीर भी ट्वीटर पर शेयर की है जिसमें वह कनाडा में एक शरणार्थी बच्ची के सामने घुटने के बल बैठे उसका स्वागत कर रहे हैं।


वहीं, कनाडा के सांसद राज ग्रेवाल ने ट्वीट कर कहा है कि उन्हें वह एक ऐसे देश के वासी है जहां दो में से एक चुनने का दवाब नहीं है, उन्होंने कहा कि उन्हें कनाडाई होने पर गर्व है। ग्रेवाल कनाडा में भारतीय प्रवासी हैं।
 
