जर्मन फुटबाल टीम की बस के पास तीन धमाके, एक खिलाड़ी घायल

amarujala.com- Presented by: संदीप भट्ट

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 07:33 AM IST
Borussia Dortmund team bus hit by explosions

German Football Team BusPC: BBC

जर्मनी के डॉर्टमुंड में प्रख्यात फुटबाल क्लब बोरुसिया डॉर्टमुंड की बस मंगलवार को तीन धमाकों की चपेट में आ गई। इसमें टीम के बड़े खिलाड़ी मार्क बार्टा घायल हो गए। बार्टा इससे पहले दिग्गज फुटबाल क्लब बार्सिलोना के लिए खेलते थे। मोनाको के खिलाफ चैंपियंस लीग के तहत होने वाले मुकाबले को बुधवार तक के लिए टाल दिया गया है।
जर्मन पुलिस के मुताबिक, इस हमले में क्लब के फुटबालर मार्क बाटा घायल हो गए हैं। हालांकि उनकी चोट ज्यादा गंभीर नहीं है। बोरुसिया डॉर्टमुंड की अधिकारिक वेबसाइट के मुताबिक, बार्टा को घायल होने के बाद अस्पताल ले जाया गया है।

पुलिस ने बताया कि बस की खिड़की के शीशे टूटे हुए थे। क्लब के प्रवक्ता गनर वॉर्टमैन ने बताया कि बस धमाकों की चपेट में तब आई जब वह होटल से स्टेडियम के लिए निकली थी। बस के पास एक के बाद एक तीन धमाके हुए। 
