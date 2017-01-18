बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दुनियाभर में फेमस हो रहा है 'बियर योगा'
Beer Yoga
अगर आप ये सोचते हैं कि व्यायाम के बाद बियर पीने से सेहत पर खराब असर होता है तो आप अपनी सोच बदल लीजिए। अब दुनियाभर में 'बीयर योगा' धूम मचा रहा है। इस बियर योगा की शुरूआत जर्मनी से हुई है, लेकिन अब कई देशों के लोग इसका आनंद उठा रहे हैं।
शोध में बियर को सेहत के लिए उपयोगी बताया गया है। इसी की वजह से बियर योगा का चलन बढ़ रहा है। लोग बियर पीते हुए योगा करते हैं। 'मैशेबल' की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक ऑस्ट्रेलिया में बीयर योगा काफी पसंद किया जा रहा है। हालांकि इसके फाउंडर, एमिली और झूला का कहना है, 'बीयर योगा मजा है लेकिन मजाक नहीं।'
फाउंडर एमिली और झूला का कहना है, 'हम सर्टिफाइड योगा टीचर्स है और बीयर पीने के लिए पैशनिट भी। दोनों ही हमारी जिंदगी में बहुत जरूरी है। क्यों न इन दोनों को मिला दिया जाए?'
