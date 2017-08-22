आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

बार्सिलोना हमलाः संदिग्ध की तलाश के दौरान वैन ड्राइवर को पुलिस ने गोली मारी

बीबीसी, हिंदी

Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 10:17 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Barcelona Van driver shot dead by police

वैन ड्राइवर यूनुस अबूयाकूब

बार्सिलोना हमले में संदिग्ध की तलाश के दौरान वैन ड्राइवर यूनुस अबूयाकूब की पुलिस की गोली से मौत हो गई। पुलिस का मानना है कि अबूयाकूब ही वो वैन ड्राइवर थे, जिन्होंने लास रैमब्लास एवेन्यू में लोगों पर गाड़ी चढ़ा दी थी। इस घटना में 13 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी जबकि 100 अन्य लोग घायल हो गए थे।
गोली लगने से अबूयाकूब की मौत
जानकारी मिलने के बाद बर्सिलोना के पश्चिम में पुलिस ने घेराबंदी की और एक पुलिस चौकी के पास गोली लगने से अबूयाकूब की मौत हो गई। मीडिया में आई खबरों के अनुसार, अबूयाकूब ने एक नकली विस्फ़ोटक बेल्ट पहन रखा था। खबरों के अनुसार, उन्होंने चिल्लाकर 'अल्लाहू अकबर' कहा था।

घटना स्थल पर बम निरोधक दस्ता पहुंचा और रोबोट से विस्फोटक बेल्ट की जांच की गई, जिसके बाद आधिकारिक रूप से अबूयाकूब की पहचान की पुष्टि की गई। इससे पहले, स्पने की पुलिस ने बार्सिलोना हमले के संदिग्ध ड्राइवर की पहचान 22 साल के यूनुस अबूयाकूब के रूप में की थी।
आगे पढ़ें

सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

barcelona attack spain attack van driver police More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

अब ऐसा दिखने लगा है शाहरुख-काजोल का 'बेटा', ये काम कर कमा रहा पैसे

  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Shah Rukh-Kajol cute son from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is now a HOTTIE

'तीन तलाक' ने उजाड़ दी थी मीना कुमारी की जिंदगी, ऐसा हो गया था उनका हाल

  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Triple talaq by Kamal Amrohi to Meena Kumari ruined her life, triple talaq supreme court verdict

लगातार हिट देता है साउथ का ये सुपरस्टार, एक फिल्म की लेता है इतनी फीस

  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Telugu superstar Allu Arjun unknown facts, fees and stardom

जिम जाने में आता है आलस तो घर में ही करें ये डांस हो जाएंगे फिट

  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +
these are the best dance Exercise Trends Which Easily Beat Going To The Gym

बालों की देखभाल से जुड़ी इन बातों पर कभी न करें भरोसा नहीं तो होगा पछतावा

  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +
these are the most Popular Haircare Myths That Need To Die

जबर ख़बर

ये हैं पांच महिलाएं जिन्होंने बदल दिया तीन तलाक का इतिहास
Read More

प्राइवेट स्कूलों पर नकेल

दिल्ली सरकार के प्रस्ताव को एलजी की मंजूरी, ओवरटेक करेंगे 449 प्राइवेट स्कूल

lg anil baijal approves delhi government proposal of overtaking 449 private schools of delhi

Most Read

सऊदी: पत्नी के आगे चलने पर रास्ते में ही दे दिया तलाक

Saudi man divorces to wife on going ahead
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +

सीरिया: ISIS पर अमेरिकी नेतृत्व वाले हवाई हमलों में 42 नागरिकों की मौत

Syria: Many civilians dead on Monday in US-led strikes on Raqa
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +

धमकाना बंद करे चीन, सेना की ताकत से नहीं बदलेगा डोकलाम का सच: जापान

japan support india on doklam, says no one should try to change status quo by force
  • शुक्रवार, 18 अगस्त 2017
  • +

कश्मीर मुद्दे पर इजरायल का कड़ा संदेश, किसी भी परिस्थिति में नहीं करेंगे पाकिस्तान का समर्थन

Israeli authorities says Israel will never support Pakistan on Kashmir issue
  • रविवार, 20 अगस्त 2017
  • +

72 साल बाद मिला हिरोशिमा की तबाही में शामिल अमेरिकी जंगी जहाज

American warships included in the destruction of Hiroshima found after 72 years
  • सोमवार, 21 अगस्त 2017
  • +

एक बार फिर भारत के खिलाफ नेपाल का फूटा गुस्सा

Nepal once again anger against India
  • गुरुवार, 17 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
93rd birthday of great satirist of hindi hari shankar parsai
काव्य चर्चा

बर्थडे स्पेशल - हरिशंकर परसाई: "वेद में सोमरस की स्तुति में 60-62 मंत्र हैं"

known as Tragedy Queen actress Meena Kumari was also a poetess
काव्य चर्चा

ट्रेजडी क्वीन मीना कुमारी ने कभी नहीं चाहा कि उनकी शायरी छपे

noble prize winner bob dylan poem in hindi
विश्व काव्य

बॉब डिलन: वह ऐसे पेश आ रही है मानो हम कभी मिले ही नहीं

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!