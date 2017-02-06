बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अफगानिस्तान और पाकिस्तान में हिमस्खलन से 114 लोगों की मौत
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 04:26 AM IST
सहमे हुए बच्चे
PC: REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
अफगानिस्तान और पाकिस्तान में भीषण हिमपात से आए हिमस्खलन में कम से कम 114 लोगों की मौत हो गई। इनमें से अकेले अफगानिस्तान में 100 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हुई है। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि मृतकों की संख्या में इजाफा हो सकता है।
अफगानिस्तान में पिछले तीन दिन की बर्फबारी में कई घर मलबे में तब्दील हो गए और मुख्य रास्ते बंद हो गए। इसके चलते राहत एवं बचावकर्मियों को प्रभावित इलाकों में पहुंचने में भारी मशक्कत करनी पड़ रही है। फिलहाल बर्फ हटाने और मलबे में दबे लोगों को बाहर निकलने की कोशिश की जा रही है।
प्राकृतिक आपदा मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता मोहम्मद उमर मोहम्मदी ने बताया कि पिछले तीन दिन की भीषण बर्फबारी के बाद हुए हिमस्खलन की सबसे ज्यादा चपेट में अफगानिस्तान के मध्य और पूर्वोत्तर प्रांत आए। 168 घर मलबे में तब्दील हो गए और सड़कों पर बर्फ जम गई। इसके चलते राहत एवं बचाव कार्य में भारी दिक्कत आ रही है।
हिमस्खलन के चलते दो गांव जमींदोज
हिमपात से बुरी तरह प्रभावित जन-जीवन
PC: REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
अफगानिस्तान में कम से कम 100 लोगों की जान गई है, जिसमें से 50 मृतक एक गांव ही के हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि हिमस्खलन के चलते दो गांव जमींदोज हो गए।
इसके अलावा रविवार को पाकिस्तान के शेर शाह इलाके के चित्राल में हिमस्खलन से कम से कम 25 घर मलबे में तब्दील हो गए और पांच घर क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए। इस आपदा में अब तक पाकिस्तान में कम से कम 14 लोगों की जान गई।
चित्राल स्काउट्स कमांडेंट कर्नल निजामुद्दीन शाह ने बताया कि मलबे से छह महिलाओं और छह बच्चों समेत 14 शवों को बरामद किया गया है। इसके अलावा घायल नौ लोगों को चित्राल के सिविल हॉस्पिटल गरम चश्मा में भर्ती कराया गया है। मृतकों में पाक फ्रंटियर कांस्टेबुलरी का एक जवान भी शामिल है। राहत एवं बचावकर्मी सड़कों से बर्फ हटाने में जुटे हुए हैं।
