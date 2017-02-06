आपका शहर Close

अफगानिस्तान और पाकिस्तान में हिमस्खलन से 114 लोगों की मौत

एजेंसी/ काबुल/ इस्लामाबाद

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 04:26 AM IST
Avalanches, snow kill over 100 people in Afghanistan and Pakistan

सहमे हुए बच्चेPC: REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

अफगानिस्तान और पाकिस्तान में भीषण हिमपात से आए हिमस्खलन में कम से कम 114 लोगों की मौत हो गई। इनमें से अकेले अफगानिस्तान में 100 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हुई है। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि मृतकों की संख्या में इजाफा हो सकता है।
अफगानिस्तान में पिछले तीन दिन की बर्फबारी में कई घर मलबे में तब्दील हो गए और मुख्य रास्ते बंद हो गए। इसके चलते राहत एवं बचावकर्मियों को प्रभावित इलाकों में पहुंचने में भारी मशक्कत करनी पड़ रही है। फिलहाल बर्फ हटाने और मलबे में दबे लोगों को बाहर निकलने की कोशिश की जा रही है।

प्राकृतिक आपदा मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता मोहम्मद उमर मोहम्मदी ने बताया कि पिछले तीन दिन की भीषण बर्फबारी के बाद हुए हिमस्खलन की सबसे ज्यादा चपेट में अफगानिस्तान के मध्य और पूर्वोत्तर प्रांत आए। 168 घर मलबे में तब्दील हो गए और सड़कों पर बर्फ जम गई। इसके चलते राहत एवं बचाव कार्य में भारी दिक्कत आ रही है।
हिमस्खलन के चलते दो गांव जमींदोज
