आंग सान सू की ने रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों पर तोड़ी चुप्पी, कहा- सभी को सुरक्षा का अधिकार
Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 12:02 PM IST
आंग सान सू ची
म्यांमार
की राजनेता आंग सान सू की ने पहली बार देश में
रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों
पर हो रहे अत्याचार पर अपनी चुप्पी तोड़ी है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई से बातचीत में उन्होंने कहा कि हमारे लिए यह एक बड़ा चैलेंज है। यह हमारे लिए थोड़ा मुश्किल है कि हम 18 महीनों में इस मुद्दे को हल कर दे।
उन्होंने कहा कि राखिन में जो स्थिति है यह दशकों से चल आ रही है और हमारे सामने सबसे बड़ी चुनौती है।
साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि हमें आतंकियों और आम लोगों में अंतर करना होगा। भारत में आप इस स्थिति के साथ अच्छी तरह से वाकिफ होंगे। हमारा काम हमारे नागरिकों की रक्षा करनी है और हम वहीं करने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। हमारे सूत्र पर्याप्त नहीं हैं। मैं यह सुनिश्चित करती हुं कि हर कोई सुरक्षा के कानून का बराबर का हकदार है।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
