It is a little unreasonable to expect us to solve the issue in 18 months: Aung San Suu Kyi to ANI's question on #RohingyaMuslims pic.twitter.com/Y0d7hRRVPY — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2017

As the situation in Rakhine has been such since many decades, goes back to pre colonial times: Aung San Suu Kyi #RohingyaMuslims — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2017

We hv to decide how to differentiate terrorists frm innocents. You in India would be well versed with this:Aung San Suu Kyi #RohingyaMuslims pic.twitter.com/uj3AOg61Ef — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2017

Our duty to tk care of our citizens&will try our best.Our resources are not as complete&adequate as we would like thm to be:Aung San Suu Kyi pic.twitter.com/NIc7y6c56B — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2017

उन्होंने कहा कि राखिन में जो स्थिति है यह दशकों से चल आ रही है और हमारे सामने सबसे बड़ी चुनौती है।साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि हमें आतंकियों और आम लोगों में अंतर करना होगा। भारत में आप इस स्थिति के साथ अच्छी तरह से वाकिफ होंगे। हमारा काम हमारे नागरिकों की रक्षा करनी है और हम वहीं करने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। हमारे सूत्र पर्याप्त नहीं हैं। मैं यह सुनिश्चित करती हुं कि हर कोई सुरक्षा के कानून का बराबर का हकदार है।