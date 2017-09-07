Download App
आंग सान सू की ने रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों पर तोड़ी चुप्पी, कहा- सभी को सुरक्षा का अधिकार

Presented by: अभिषेक मिश्रा

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 12:02 PM IST
Aung San Suu Kyi on Rohingya Muslims, everyone is entitled to the protection of the law

आंग सान सू ची

म्यांमार की राजनेता आंग सान सू की ने पहली बार देश में रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों पर हो रहे अत्याचार पर अपनी चुप्पी तोड़ी है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई से बातचीत में उन्होंने कहा कि हमारे लिए यह एक बड़ा चैलेंज है। यह हमारे लिए थोड़ा मुश्किल है कि हम 18 महीनों में इस मुद्दे को हल कर दे। 
 

 


उन्होंने कहा कि राखिन में जो स्थिति है यह दशकों से चल आ रही है और हमारे सामने सबसे बड़ी चुनौती है। 

पढ़ें: क्या है रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों का विवाद

साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि हमें आतंकियों और आम लोगों में अंतर करना होगा। भारत में आप इस स्थिति के साथ अच्छी तरह से वाकिफ होंगे। हमारा काम हमारे नागरिकों की रक्षा करनी है और हम वहीं करने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। हमारे सूत्र पर्याप्त नहीं हैं। मैं यह सुनिश्चित करती हुं कि हर कोई सुरक्षा के कानून का बराबर का हकदार है। 
   
