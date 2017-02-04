आपका शहर Close

अफगानिस्तान में हमला, मौलवी और पत्नी समेत नौ मरे

एजेंसी/ काबुल

Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 03:09 AM IST
Attacks in Afghanistan, nine dead including the cleric and wife
अफगानिस्तान के एक उत्तरी प्रांत में एक अफगान पुलिसकर्मी ने अपनी राइफल से अपने आठ सहयोगियों की हत्या कर दी जबकि देश के पूर्वी शहर में एक बंदूकधारी ने एक मौलवी और उनकी पत्नी की हत्या कर दी।
प्रांतीय पुलिस प्रवक्ता अब्दुल करीम युरेश ने कहा कि पुलिसकर्मियों की उस समय हत्या कर दी गई जब वे उत्तरी फरयाब प्रांत में अलमार जिले में एक आउटपोस्ट में सो रहे थे।

पुलिसकर्मियों पर हमला बृहस्पतिवार रात को किया गया था। वहीं, देश के पूर्वी पाकटिका प्रांत में एक बंदूकधारी ने एक मौलवी और उसकी पत्नी की हत्या कर दी। बंदूकधारी यूसोफ खाइल जिले में मौलवी और उनकी पत्नी को उनके घर में घुसकर गोली मारी। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
