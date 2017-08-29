बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अफगानिस्तान: काबुल में US एंबेसी के पास धमाका, एक की मौत, 8 घायल
अफगानिस्तान: काबुल में US एंबेसी के पास धमाका, एक की मौत, 8 घायल
Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 12:27 PM IST
काबुल धमाका
अफगानिस्तान
के
काबुल
में अमेरिकी एंबेसी के पास
धमाका
हुआ है। इस हमले में एक की मौत हुई है जबकि कम से कम 8 लोगों के घायल होने की खबर है। टोलो न्यूज़ के मुताबिक यह धमाका आज सुबह करीब 10 बजे हुआ। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि यह धमाका काबुल में एक बैंक की शाखा के बाहर हुआ, जो मसूद सर्कल के पास है।
खबरों के मुताबिक यूएस एंबेसी घटनास्थल से काफी करीब है। इस धमाके से आस-पास के मकानों को भी काफी नुकसान हुआ है। अभी तक इस धमाके की जिम्मेदारी किसी भी आंतकी संगठन ने नहीं ली है। टोलो न्यूज़ के मुताबिक काबुल के मसूद सर्कल के पास हमलावर ने उस वक्त खुद को उड़ा लिया जब गार्ड ने उसे देख लिया था।
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद टोलो न्यूज़ के पत्रकार शारीफ आमिरी ने बताया कि धमाके की जगह पर पर एंबुलेंस पहुंच गई है लेकिन अभी तक हताहत होने वाले लोगों की संख्या के बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं मिली है।
स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के अधिकारियों के मुताबिक हमले में एक की मौत हो गई जबकि 8 लोग घायल हो गए हैं। अधिकारियों के मुताबिक हताहत होने वाले लोगों की संख्या बढ़ सकती है।
टोलो न्यूज़ के मुताबिक इस धमाके में कम से कम 8 लोगों के घायल होने की खबर है, जिन्हें वजीर अकबर खान हॉस्पिटल ले जाया गया गया है।
