Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

फिलीपींस: जब 9 साल के दिव्यांग बच्चे से मिलने के लिए PM ने निकाला वक्त

टीम डिजिटल अमर उजाला

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 03:05 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
asean summit PM modi meets 9 years old filipino boy who wears jaipur foot 
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आसियान समिट के लिए फिलीपींस की राजधानी मनीला पहुंच हुए हैं। अपने व्यस्त शेड्यूल से पीएम मोदी ने समय निकाला और मनीला स्थित महावीर फिलीपीन फाउंडेशन इंक पहुंचे। लेकिन यहां दिल को छू देने वाली एक वाक्या देखने को मिला, जब पीएम ने 9 साल के एक बच्चे से मुलाकात की। 
दरअसल, कार्लो मिघेल सिलवानों उन हजारों फिलीपीन्स वासियों में हैं, जो दिव्यांग हैं और भारत में निर्मित मश्हूर 'जयपुर फुट' का इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं। दिलचस्प बात है कि कार्लो ने पीएम से बातचीत में अपने मन की बात रखी और कहा कि वो एक पुलिसकर्मी बनना चाहता है। कार्लो की इस इच्छा को पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट कर दुनिया के आगे रखा है।

पढ़ें: आज ट्रंप से मिलेंगे पीएम मोदी, जानें ASEAN समिट से जुड़ी खास बातें

जयपुर फुट के नाम से दुनिया में मश्हूर जूतों का निर्माण भगवान महावीर विक्लांग सहायता समिति के हाथों 40 साल से किया जा रहा है। फिलीपींस पहुंचने से पहले पीएम ने खुद इस संस्था का जिक्र किया था।

पीएम मोदी ने कहा था कि साल 1989 से अब तक करीब 15 हजार दिव्यांगों को जयपुर फुट्स की वजह से जीने में मदद मिली है। भारत सरकार उनके इन प्रयासों पर गर्व महसूस करती है।



 
सम्बंधित खबरें :
Comments

Browse By Tags

jaipur foot bhagwan mahaveer viklang sahayata samiti philippines pm modi More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

इस फिल्म के लिए शाहरुख खान को करना पड़ा था कॉम्प्रोमाइज, पहली बार हिरोइन को किया किस

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Five Unknown Facts About Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Film Jab Tak Hai Jaan

हनीमून से लौटकर समांथा और चैतन्य ने दी दूसरी रिसेप्शन पार्टी, देखिये तस्वीरें

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Photos Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Wedding Reception At Hyderabad

रणवीर के पैरेंट्स के सामने साड़ी नहीं संभाल पाईं दीपिका, होटल में सबके सामने सरक गई

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Deepika DINED With Ranveer PARENTS For A Special REASON

Bigg Boss: Kiss की वजह से चर्चा में आईं ये कंटेस्टेंट, ड्रेसिंग सेन्स में दे रही हैं हिना को टक्कर

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgi Kalra is the strong competitor of Hina Khan in dressing sense

इलाहाबाद हाई कोर्ट में वैकेंसी, 21 नवंबर से पहले करें आवेदन

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
job vacancies in allahabad high court for the post of additional private secretary

जबर ख़बर

दाऊद इब्राहिम का होटल खरीदेंगे स्वामी चक्रपाणि, तोड़कर बनाएंगे टॉयलेट
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

प्रकाश राज ने राजनीति में टीवी एक्टर्स के आने को बताया था 'डिजास्टर', अब दी सफाई

Prakash Raj clarifies his comment on actors in politics
Comio Mobile

Most Read

ASEAN समिट: PM मोदी बोले- भारत ने बेकार हो चुके 1200 कानूनों को खत्म किया

ASEAN Summit PM Modi US President Donald Trump bilateral talks Manila Philippines
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इराक-ईरान बॉर्डर पर भूकंप की तबाही, 207 की मौत, 1700 घायल

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake hits Iran-Iraq border region says report
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

ASEAN समिट: राइस रिसर्च इंस्टीट्यूट पहुंचे PM मोदी, चलाया फावड़ा

PM modi in ASEAN summit in Philippines manila to attend its 31st opening ceremony
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

उत्तर कोरिया ने इंटरनेट की दुनिया में रखा कदम, किम जोंग बने सबसे पहले यूजर

North Korea has taken steps in the online world, Kim Jong used internet
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

फेसबुक पोस्ट को लेकर बांग्लादेश में हिंदुओं के 30 घरों में लगाई आग, गोलीबारी में 1 की मौत

Mob set fire to 30 Hindu homes in Bangladesh over Offensive Facebook Post
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

अमेरिका पर भड़का उत्तर कोरिया, बोला- ट्रंप का एशिया दौरा 'जंग की आग भड़काने वाला'

North Korea has claimed Donald Trump begged for a nuclear war
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!