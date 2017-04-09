आपका शहर Close

मिस्र में दो चर्च में धमाके, अब तक 37 की मौत, 100 घायल

Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 06:54 PM IST

Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 06:54 PM IST
around 15 killed and 42 injured after blast at church in egypt

घटनास्थलPC: haaretz

मिस्र में दो अलग-अलग शहरों में मौजूद चर्च में हुए ब्लास्ट में 37 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 100 से ज्यादा घायल हो गए हैं। टांटा में हुए ब्लास्ट में 26 लोगों की मौत हो गई हैऔर 78 लोग घायल हो गए हैं। वहीं अलेक्जेंड्रिया में हुए ब्लास्ट में तीन पुलिस वालों समेत 11 की मौत हो गई और 35 घायल हो गए हैं।  
इस हमले के बाद के हालात धीरे-धीरे सामने आ रह हैं। एक फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की गई, जिसके मुताबिक प्रेयर हॉल खून और लाश से भर गया।

ऐसे हमले साल 2013 से हो रहे हैं, जब से लोकतांत्रिक रूप से चुन गए देश के पहले राष्ट्रपति मोहम्मद मोर्सी को सेना ने तख्तापलट करके हटा दिया था। आखिरी बार दिसंबर में बड़ा हमला हुआ था। जब काहिरा के सबसे बड़े चर्च कॉप्टिक कैथेड्रल में 25 लोग मारे गए और 49 लोग घायल हुए थे। इसमें अधिकतर महिलाएं और बच्चे शामिल थे।
   

