बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अमेरिका ने मार गिराया सीरियाई लड़ाकू विमान
{"_id":"594760a84f1c1bdf338b474b","slug":"america-shoots-down-syrian-jet","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0908 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 11:00 AM IST
सीरिया
PC: Reuters
अमेरिकी लड़ाकू विमान
ने रविवार को सीरिया के विमान को मार गिराया है।
सीरियाई विमान
को आईएस के कब्जे वाले शहर राकाह के पास ध्वस्त किया गया। अमेरिकी अधिकारियों का कहना है कि विमान ने अमेरिकी सेना के ठिकाने के पास बम गिराया था जिसके बाद जवाबी कार्रवाई करते हुए सेना ने विमान को मार गिराया।
सीरिया सेना ने एक चैनल को दिए बयान में कहा था कि विमान क्रैश हो गया और विमान का पायलट लापता चला रहा है। सेना ने बताया था कि विमान रविवार दोपहर को रसाफ गांव के पास दूर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया।
बयान में कहा गया कि उग्र हमला केवल आतंकियों के हौसले को कुचलने के लिए किए जा रहे है। सीमा पर आतंकियों से लड़ने में केवल विशेष सैनिक और उनके सहयोगी ही सक्षम हैं। यह एक ऐसा समय है जब सीरियाई सेना और उसके सहयोगी आतंकियों को जड़ से खत्म करने में लगे हुए हैं। वहीं अमेरिका का कहना है कि सीरियाई विमान को केवल रक्षात्मक कारणों से मारा गया।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59466c4a4f1c1bf5688b4870","slug":"aries-taurus-gemini-sagittarius-zodiac-signs-of-this-week","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 6 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"59474bab4f1c1bfc7c8b4637","slug":"eay-tips-to-increase-the-confidence-before-interview","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091f\u0942\u091f \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938', \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"594524de4f1c1b34668b473d","slug":"baahubali-ex-girlfriend-kajal-aggarwal-centre-of-topless-photoshoot-celebrating-32-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0916\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u091c\u0932 \u0905\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f \u0936\u0942\u091f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e '\u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u0940\u0928'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594643594f1c1b69588b4995","slug":"birthday-special-story-of-actor-mukesh-khanna","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940 '\u0915\u0941\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e' \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0938\u092e, \u0906\u091c \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5946466f4f1c1bc9388b4993","slug":"weekly-rashiphal-19th-june-to-25th-june","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932\u0903 3 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0930\u094d\u091a\u0940\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"593a5e634f1c1b00399c7f10","slug":"pm-modi-says-sco-summit-will-play-effective-role-against-terrorism-in-khazastan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"SCO \u0938\u092e\u093f\u091f: \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 PM \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0915, \u0936\u0930\u0940\u092b \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0916\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"59379eca4f1c1b901c9c915f","slug":"according-to-state-media-shooting-reported-inside-iran-parliament","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0908\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930 ISIS \u0915\u093e \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940, 7 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"5934d6f64f1c1bfb6ebde251","slug":"for-protesting-their-nations-from-terrorism-bahrain-and-saudi-cut-ties-with-qatar","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0924\u0930 \u090f\u092f\u0930\u0935\u0947\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u090a\u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"592e47504f1c1bfb6ebda924","slug":"blast-in-kabul-near-indian-embassy-some-damage-to-window","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0941\u0932 \u092c\u092e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0905\u092b\u0917\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928, \u0939\u0930 \u0924\u0930\u092b \u0927\u0941\u0906\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0927\u0941\u0906\u0902, 80 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, 350 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"593a150c4f1c1b263a9c7c89","slug":"saudi-arab-issues-a-list-of-terrorism-and-blamed-it-linked-to-qatar","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u090a\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u091f\u0947\u0930\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f', \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- \u0915\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u0947","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"5937e0e24f1c1b901c9c9503","slug":"myanmar-military-plane-carrying-116-missing","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094d\u200d\u092f\u093e\u0902\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0932\u092c\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e, 116 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0925\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top