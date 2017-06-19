आपका शहर Close

अमेरिका ने मार गिराया सीरियाई लड़ाकू विमान

Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 11:00 AM IST
america shoots down syrian jet

सीरियाPC: Reuters

अमेरिकी लड़ाकू विमान ने रविवार को सीरिया के विमान को मार गिराया है। सीरियाई विमान को आईएस के कब्जे वाले शहर राकाह के पास ध्वस्त किया गया। अमेरिकी अधिकारियों का कहना है कि विमान ने अमेरिकी सेना के ठिकाने के पास बम गिराया था जिसके बाद जवाबी कार्रवाई करते हुए सेना ने विमान को मार गिराया। 
सीरिया सेना ने एक चैनल को दिए बयान में कहा था कि विमान क्रैश हो गया और विमान का पायलट लापता चला रहा है। सेना ने बताया था कि विमान रविवार दोपहर को रसाफ गांव के पास दूर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। 

बयान में कहा गया कि उग्र हमला केवल आतंकियों के हौसले को कुचलने के लिए किए जा रहे है। सीमा पर आतंकियों से लड़ने में केवल विशेष सैनिक और उनके सहयोगी ही सक्षम हैं। यह एक ऐसा समय है जब सीरियाई सेना और उसके सहयोगी आतंकियों को जड़ से खत्म करने में लगे हुए हैं। वहीं अमेरिका का कहना है कि सीरियाई विमान को केवल रक्षात्मक कारणों से मारा गया। 
