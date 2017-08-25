बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सूडान में रूस के राजदूत की दिल का दौरा पड़ने से मौत, स्विमिंग पूल में मिली लाश
{"_id":"599f3b6d4f1c1beb1e8b45bd","slug":"ambassador-to-sudan-is-fourth-russian-diplomat-to-die-since-january","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0942\u0921\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0942\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093f\u092e\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0942\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 02:17 AM IST
Migayas Shirinskiy
सूडान में रूसी राजदूत मीरगायस शिरिनस्की का शव उनके खार्तून स्थित आवास से बरामद हुआ है। रूस व सूडानी आधिकारिक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक 60 वर्षीय मीरगायस रूस के ऐसे चौथे राजदूत हैं जो दिसंबर के बाद से देश के बाहर मृत मिले हैं। सूडान के विदेशमंत्री ने रूस के राजदूत की मृत्यु की पुष्टि की।
