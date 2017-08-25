आपका शहर Close

kavya kavya

सूडान में रूस के राजदूत की दिल का दौरा पड़ने से मौत, स्विमिंग पूल में मिली लाश

मास्को, न्यूयार्क टाइम्स

Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 02:17 AM IST
Ambassador to Sudan is fourth Russian diplomat to die since January

Migayas Shirinskiy

सूडान में रूसी राजदूत मीरगायस शिरिनस्की का शव उनके खार्तून स्थित आवास से बरामद हुआ है। रूस व सूडानी आधिकारिक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक 60 वर्षीय मीरगायस रूस के ऐसे चौथे राजदूत हैं जो दिसंबर के बाद से देश के बाहर मृत मिले हैं। सूडान के विदेशमंत्री ने रूस के राजदूत की मृत्यु की पुष्टि की।
सूडान पुलिस ने बताया कि मीरगायस का शव उनके आवास के स्विमिंग पूल में पाया गया। हालांकि दूतावास के प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि उनकी मौत स्पष्ट रूप से दिल का दौरा पड़ने से हुई है।

पुलिस प्रवक्ता ने भी कहा कि प्रारंभिक जांच के मुताबिक उनकी मौत स्वाभाविक थी। रूस की सरकारी समाचार एजेंसी आरआईए नोवोस्ती ने मास्को में विदेश मंत्रालय के हवाले से बताया कि सूडान में उनके राजदूत को बचाने के लिए डॉक्टरों को बुलाया गया लेकिन वे बच नहीं सके। 
