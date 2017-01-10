बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अलकायदा ने ISIS के सरगना बगदादी को दी धमकी, कहा- सुधर जाओ वर्ना बख्शेंगे नहीं
Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 02:19 PM IST
दुनिया के दो कुख्यात आतंकी संगठनों में आपसी संघर्ष बढ़ने के आसार हैं। अल कायदा सरगना अल जवाहिरी ने इस्लामिक स्टेट को आड़े हाथों लेते हुए कहा कि आईएस द्वारा उसके संगठन को बदनाम करने की कोशिश की जा रही है, जिसे बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा।
आतंकी गुटों पर निगाह रखने वाली अमेरिका की ‘साइट’ नामक संस्था को एक संदेश मिला है, जिसमें जवाहिरी ने आईएस नेता अबु बकर अल बगदादी पर अपने गुट को बदनाम करने का आरोप लगाया है। अपने संदेश में 65 वर्षीय जवाहिरी ने बगदादी के उस आरोप को कोरा झूठ बताया जिसमें कहा गया है कि अलकायदा शियाओं पर होने वाले हमलों का विरोध करता है और ईसाई नेताओं के साथ मिल कर काम करने को तैयार है।
जवाहिरी ने इस बात से भी इंकार किया है कि उन्होंने भविष्य में इस्लामिक खिलाफत के प्रशासन में ईसाइयों को साझीदार बनाने की बात कही थी। जवाहिरी ने जोर देकर कहा है कि उन्होंने कभी शिया मुसलमानों को बख्शने की बात नहीं की है, लेकिन यह जरूर कहा है कि आम लोगों को निशाना बनाने की बजाय शियाओं के नेतृत्व वाले इराकी बलों पर हमले करने पर ज्यादा ध्यान दिया जाए।
जवाहिरी ने अल बगदादी के इन आरोपों को भी खारिज किया कि अल कायदा मिस्र के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति मोहम्मद मुर्सी का समर्थन करता था। ओसामा बिन लादेन द्वारा खड़े किए गए अल कायदा का नेतृत्व इन दिनों अल जवाहिरी कर रहा है। आईएस और अलकायदा के बीच इन दिनों दुनिया में जिहाद के नेतृत्व को लेकर होड़ मची हुई है।
बता दें कि इससे पहले भी अलकायदा और आईएस द्वारा एक दूसरे के आतंकियों पर कई बार हमला करने की घटनाएं सामने आ चुकी हैं।
