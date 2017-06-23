आपका शहर Close

विवाद खत्म करने के लिए अरब देशों ने कतर के सामने रखी 13 शर्तें

मनीष कुमार

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 01:07 PM IST
after cut ties now arab states sends 13 demands to qatar for end crisis 
कतर से कूटनीतिक और राजनयिक रिश्ते खत्म करने वाले अरब देशों ने उसके सामने 13 शर्ते रखी हैं। सऊदी, बहरीन और यूएई का मानना है कि अगर इन शर्तों को कतर स्वीकार करता है, तो उनके संबंध पहले जैसे हो सकते हैं।मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक मीडियेटर की भूमिका निभा रहे कुवैत के जरिए कतर को शर्तों की लिस्ट भेजी गई है।
इन शर्तों में सीधे तौर पर कतर को कहा गया है कि वो ये ऐलान करे कि वो आतंकी संगठनों से संबंध खत्म कर रहा है, जिसकी सार्वजनिक घोषणा की जानी चाहिए। 

कतर को कहा गया है कि वो मुस्लिम ब्रदरहुड, इस्लामिक स्टेट, अल-कायदा, हिजबुल्लाह, और सीरिया में अल-कायदा की सभी ब्रांच खत्म कर दें। एक शर्त यह भी है कि कतर को तुर्किश मिलिट्री बेस को अपने यहां से खत्म करना होगा, साथ ही अपने यहां अल-जजीरा न्यूज चैनल का प्रसारण भी रोकना होगा।
