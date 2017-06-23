बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विवाद खत्म करने के लिए अरब देशों ने कतर के सामने रखी 13 शर्तें
Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 01:07 PM IST
कतर से कूटनीतिक और राजनयिक रिश्ते खत्म करने वाले अरब देशों ने उसके सामने 13 शर्ते रखी हैं। सऊदी, बहरीन और यूएई का मानना है कि अगर इन शर्तों को कतर स्वीकार करता है, तो उनके संबंध पहले जैसे हो सकते हैं।मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक मीडियेटर की भूमिका निभा रहे कुवैत के जरिए कतर को शर्तों की लिस्ट भेजी गई है।
इन शर्तों में सीधे तौर पर कतर को कहा गया है कि वो ये ऐलान करे कि वो आतंकी संगठनों से संबंध खत्म कर रहा है, जिसकी सार्वजनिक घोषणा की जानी चाहिए।
कतर को कहा गया है कि वो मुस्लिम ब्रदरहुड, इस्लामिक स्टेट, अल-कायदा, हिजबुल्लाह, और सीरिया में अल-कायदा की सभी ब्रांच खत्म कर दें। एक शर्त यह भी है कि कतर को तुर्किश मिलिट्री बेस को अपने यहां से खत्म करना होगा, साथ ही अपने यहां अल-जजीरा न्यूज चैनल का प्रसारण भी रोकना होगा।
