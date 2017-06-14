आपका शहर Close

तालिबानी आपसी गुटों में नहीं बनी बात, किया आत्मघाती हमला, 5 की मौत

Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 12:57 PM IST
अफगानिस्तान में एक आत्मघाती हमले में 5 की मौत हो गई और 4 के घायल हो गए। ये हमला तालिबानियों पर किया गया है। दो तालिबानी गुटो में आम राय न बन पाने पर हमलावार ने कार में सवार होकर खुद को बम से उड़ा लिया। अफगानिस्तान के 34 वें प्रांत हेलमंड के ग्रेशेक जिले में इस मुल्ला रसुल द्वारा ये तालिबानी दल चलाया जाता है। 
तालिबान गुट ने इस हमले की जानकारी दी है। बता दें कि मुल्ला रसुल और मुल्ला मंसूर में अपना नेता नियुक्त करने को लेकर कोई आम राय नहीं बन पाई जिसके कारण मंसूर ने इस हमले को अंजाम दिया। 

वहीं, मुल्ला रसुल ने बताया कि वे और उनके समर्थकों ने मुल्ला मंसूर को बहुत समझाने की कोशिश की और आम सहमति से अपना नेता नियुक्त करने की बात कही। लेकिन उन्होंने रसुल की बात को दरकिनार कर दिया। माना जाता है कि मुल्ला रसुल के पास सैंकड़ों लड़ाकू है जो दुनिया के दक्षिण और दक्षिण-पूर्व में मौजूद हैं।  
