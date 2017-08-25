बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
म्यांमार में भीषण आतंकी हमले में 32 लोगों की मौत, 24 पुलिस पोस्ट तबाह
Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 04:07 PM IST
Symbolic Picture
म्यांमार के राखिन में जबरदस्त आतंकी हमले में सेना के 11 जवान शहीद हो गए। इस हमले में 21 आतंकी भी मारे गए। मिलिट्री के मुताबिक, शुक्रवार सुबह आतंकियों ने पुलिस की 24 पोस्ट पर हमला किया था। पिछले साल अक्टूबर से जारी धार्मिक मतभेद के बीच यह सबसे बड़ा हमला है।
म्यांमार
की सेना ने बताया कि एक सैनिक, 10 पुलिस के जवान और 21
आतंकियों
की हमले में मौत हो गई।
सेना के सूत्रों ने मुताबिक ये संख्या बढ़ सकती है। बंगाली चरमपंथियों ने सुबह 1 बजे हैंडमेड बम से पुलिस स्टेशन पर हमला किया। करीब 150 से ज्यादा आतंकियों ने पुलिस स्टेशन पर हमला किया जिसकी जवाबी कार्रवाई में सुरक्षाबलों ने 21 आतंकियों को ढ़ेर कर दिया।
म्यांमार पुलिस के मुताबिक वो लोग घटना को अंजाम देने की कोशिश इसलिए कर रहे थे क्योंकि हमने उनके ठिकानों को ढूंढ लिया था और हम उन पर कार्रवाई करने वाले थे। सेना के मुताबिक वहां हालात बहुत खराब हैं और आगे भी समस्या बढ़ सकती है।
बांग्लादेश से आए रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों को अवैध प्रवासी बताकर म्यांमार में नागरिकता देने से इनकार कर दिया गया है। इस समुदाय के खिलाफ सेना ने पिछले साल अक्टूबर में कार्रवाई की थी जिसके कारण 87 हजार रोहिंग्या बांग्लादेश चले गए थे।
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
