इंडोनेशिया में 200 टूरिस्ट से भरी नाव में लगी आग, 23 की मौत
Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 01:06 AM IST
इंडोनेशिया की राजधानी जकार्ता के नजदीक एक यात्री नौका में आग लगने से तकरीबन 23 लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि 17 अन्य लापता हैं। राष्ट्रीय आपदा एजेंसी के प्रवक्ता सुटोपो पुरवो नुग्रोहो ने कहा कि हादसे के समय यात्री नौका राजधानी से 50 किलोमीटर दूर एक पर्यटन स्थल टिडुंग टापू जा रहा था। इस पर 200 लोग सवार थे। तकरीबन 160 लोगों को बचाया जा चुका है।
नौका में आग लगने का कारणों का पता नहीं चला है। जांच जारी है। सनद रहे कि नवंबर की शुरुआत में भी इंडोनेशिया में एक नौका के डूबने से 54 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी। इस नाव पर चालक दल के तीन सदस्य और 98 यात्री सवार थे, जिसमें ज्यादातर इंडोनेशिया के कामगार मजदूर थे।
