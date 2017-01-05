बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फिलीपींस: जेल से 150 से ज्यादा कैदी रात में फरार
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 04:04 AM IST
दक्षिणी फिलिपीन में संदिग्ध मुस्लिम विद्रोहियों ने पिछली रात एक जेल पर हमला कर दिया जिसके बाद 150 से अधिक कैदी फरार हो गए। इस दौरान गोलीबारी में एक गार्ड की भी मौत हो गई। जेल के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि रात को करीब एक बजे किडापवन शहर में 100 से अधिक हथियारबंद लोगों ने जेल पर हमला कर दिया। इसके बाद दो घंटे तक गोलीबारी हुई। ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि हमलावरों का नेतृत्व एक स्थानीय मुस्लिम विद्रोही कमांडर कर रहा था।
जेल के वार्डन पीटर जॉन बोंगट ने स्थानीय एबीएस-सीबीएन टेलीविजन को बताया, ‘यह हमला उन्होंने जेल में बंद अपने साथियों को छुड़ाने के लिए किया था।’ बोंगट ने बताया कि ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि हमलावर मोरो इस्लामिक लिबरेशन फ्रंट (एमआईएलएफ) से अलग हुए एक समूह के सदस्य थे।
एमआईएलएफ देश का सबसे बड़ा मुस्लिम विद्रोही संगठन है जिसकी सरकार के साथ शांति वार्ता चल रही है। बोंगट ने बताया कि जेल से कम से कम 158 कैदी फरार हुए हैं। हालांकि अभी यह स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाया है कि उनमें से कितने लोगों का संबंध हमलावरों से था।
