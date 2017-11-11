बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बॉर्डर पर अपने नागरिकों की सुरक्षा के लिए बंकर बनाएगा पाकिस्तान
Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 06:38 AM IST
पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री शाहिद अब्बासी
पाकिस्तान नियंत्रण रेखा पर अपने नागरिकों के लिए बंकर बनाएगा ताकि भारत के सैनिकों की फायरिंग से उनका बचाव हो सके। पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री
शाहिद अब्बासी
ने शुक्रवार को ये बात कही।
ने अपने एक बयान में कहा कि अब्बासी चीफ ऑफ आर्मी स्टाफ कमर जावेद बाजवा और पीओके के पीएम राजा फारूख हैदर के साथ एलओसी के चिरिकोट सेक्टर में पहुंचे।
सीमा पार गोलीबारी में मारे गए और घायल लोगों के परिवार के साथ मुलाकात के दौरान अब्बासी ने उनके जज्बे की तारीफ की और आर्थिक मदद की घोषणा की।
