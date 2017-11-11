Download App
बॉर्डर पर अपने नागरिकों की सुरक्षा के लिए बंकर बनाएगा पाकिस्तान

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 06:38 AM IST
Pakistan will build bunker for citizens on the border

पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री शाहिद अब्बासी

पाकिस्तान नियंत्रण रेखा पर अपने नागरिकों के लिए बंकर बनाएगा ताकि भारत के सैनिकों की फायरिंग से उनका बचाव हो सके। पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री शाहिद अब्बासी ने शुक्रवार को ये बात कही।
पढे़ं-किसने चुराई पाक में उत्तर कोरियाई राजदूत के घर से शराब? 

पाकिस्तानी सेना ने अपने एक बयान में कहा कि अब्बासी चीफ ऑफ आर्मी स्टाफ कमर जावेद बाजवा और पीओके के पीएम राजा फारूख हैदर के साथ एलओसी के चिरिकोट सेक्टर में पहुंचे।

सीमा पार गोलीबारी में मारे गए और घायल लोगों के परिवार के साथ मुलाकात के दौरान अब्बासी ने उनके जज्बे की तारीफ की और आर्थिक मदद की घोषणा की। 
