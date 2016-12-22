आपका शहर Close

पाक ने एंटी-शिप मिसाइल का लाइव प्रक्षेपण किया

एजेंसी/ इस्लामाबाद

Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 03:27 AM IST
Pakistan conducts live anti-ship missile test

फाइल फोटोPC: getty

पाकिस्तान ने बुधवार को उत्तर अरब सागर में जमीन से जमीन पर मार करने वाली एंटी-शिप मिसाइल का लाइव प्रक्षेपण किया। इसके बाद पाक नौसेना ने दावा किया कि इसकी सफलता सभी खतरों से हमारी समुद्री सीमा को सुरक्षित रखने की प्रतिबद्धता की पुष्टि है। इस बीच पाक नौसेना प्रमुख एडमिरल मोहम्मद जकौल्ला भी मौजूद रहे।
रेडियो पाकिस्तान के मुताबिक मिसाइल ने बेहद सटीकता के साथ अपने लक्ष्य को तबाह कर दिया। स्वार्ड क्लास फ्रिगेट पीएनएस एएसएलएटी से मिसाइल के सफल परीक्षण के बाद जकौल्ला ने कहा कि पाक नौसेना की तैयारी से वह संतुष्ट हैं।

इससे पहले पिछले सप्ताह पाकिस्तान ने देश में डिजाइन क्रूज मिसाइल बाबर के उन्नत संस्करण का सफलतापूर्वक परीक्षण किया था। यह क्रूज मिसाइल 700 किमी तक सभी तरह के हथियार ले जाने में सक्षम है।
