नाइजीरियन लड़ाकू विमान ने गलती से रिफ्यूजी कैंप पर गिराया बम, 100 की मौत
Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 12:49 AM IST
नाइजीरिया सेना के लड़ाकू विमान ने रिफ्यूजी कैंप पर गलती से बम गिरा दिया, जिसमें 100 से ज्यादा शरणार्थियों की मौत हो गई। न्यूज एजेंसी एपी के अनुसार, घटना में कई लोगों के घायल होने की भी खबर है। हालांकि, घायलों की संख्या की पुष्टि नहीं हुई है।
बताया जा रहा है कि सेना का यह विमान बोको हराम चरमपंथियों के खिलाफ अपने मिशन पर था। नाइजीरिया स्टेट ऑफिशियल ने बताया कि सेना ने गलती से बम गिरा दिया। घायलों की मदद की जा रही है और उन्हें अस्पताल पहुंचाया जा रहा है।
सेना कमांडर मेजर जनरल लकी इराबोर ने बताया कि कैमरून बॉर्डर के पास सेना ने गलती से उत्तर-पूर्व रन में बम गिरा दिया। हमले में सेना के दो जवान और डॉक्टर के साथ काम करने वाले हेल्पर शामिल हैं।
