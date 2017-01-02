आपका शहर Close

ब्रिटेन में मुस्लिम टैक्सी ड्राइवर की शराबी महिला ने की पिटाई

{"_id":"5869730d4f1c1b047feecd3e","slug":"muslim-taxi-driver-beaten-by-drunk-woman-in-britain","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0947\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e \u091f\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}

एजेंसी/ लंदन 

Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 04:29 AM IST
Muslim taxi driver beaten by drunk woman in Britain
ब्रिटेन में एक मुस्लिम टैक्सी ड्राइवर को एक शराबी महिला और उसके दोस्त ने खूब पिटाई की। इस भीषण घटना की वीडियो क्लिप वहां से गुजर रहे एक राहगीर ने कैद कर सोशल मीडिया पर अपलोड की है। 
50 वर्षीय शाहिद इकबाल इंग्लैंड में नॉरमैंटन में ड्राइवर का काम करता था। इकबाल का कहना है कि महिला शराब पी रखी थी और वह नॉरमैंटन में अपने गंतव्य पर पहुंचने से पहले कार को अपने नियंत्रण में लेने की कोशिश की। अपने गंतव्य पर पहुंचने के बाद महिला और उसके दोस्त में उनकी खूब पिटाई की। 

इकबाल का कहना है कि महिला कार चलाना चाहती थी और वह इसके लिए उसे धक्का दे रही थी। इकबाल यहां 10 साल से टैक्सी चला रहा है। 
Write a Comment

{"_id":"5869395e4f1c1b425ceedd23","slug":"once-again-mohammad-shami-shared-image-with-wife-in-twitter","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u092e\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u091d\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0938\u0940\u0939\u0924\u00a0","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}

