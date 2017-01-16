आपका शहर Close

जापान के वृद्धों को पसंद आ रहा है जेल में रहना

एजेंसी/ टोक्यो

Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 03:25 AM IST
Japan’s elderly inmates prefer jail
रोज सुबह पौने सात बजे उठना, 20 मिनट बाद नाश्ता करना और फिर ठीक आठ बजे काम के लिए रिपोर्ट करना। प्रत्येक दिन का यही काम है। नहीं, नहीं आप गलत सोच रहे हैं यह किसी आम वेतनभोगी जापानी व्यक्ति की नहीं बल्कि एक बुजुर्ग कैदी की दिनचर्या है।
टोक्यो के फुचु जेल में कैद 80 साल के एक बुजुर्ग कैदी ने नाम नहीं बताने की शर्त पर कहा कि भले ही यह जेल है लेकिन यहां एक निश्चितता है। चोरी के आरोप में जेल की सजा काट रहे बुजुर्ग कैदी ने कहा कि मैं नहीं जानता कि यहां से जाने के बाद मेरा जीवन कैसा होगा। यहां से निकलने के बाद मैं अपनी सेहत और आर्थिक स्थिति को लेकर चिंतित हूं। उनका मामला कोई अलग नहीं है। 

 
छोटे-मोटे अपराध के जरिये चुन रहे हैं जेल का रास्ता
