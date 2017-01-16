बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जापान के वृद्धों को पसंद आ रहा है जेल में रहना
{"_id":"587befb44f1c1b3503efe9b7","slug":"japan-s-elderly-inmates-prefer-jail","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0943\u0926\u094d\u0927\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}
Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 03:25 AM IST
रोज सुबह पौने सात बजे उठना, 20 मिनट बाद नाश्ता करना और फिर ठीक आठ बजे काम के लिए रिपोर्ट करना। प्रत्येक दिन का यही काम है। नहीं, नहीं आप गलत सोच रहे हैं यह किसी आम वेतनभोगी जापानी व्यक्ति की नहीं बल्कि एक बुजुर्ग कैदी की दिनचर्या है।
टोक्यो के फुचु जेल में कैद 80 साल के एक बुजुर्ग कैदी ने नाम नहीं बताने की शर्त पर कहा कि भले ही यह जेल है लेकिन यहां एक निश्चितता है। चोरी के आरोप में जेल की सजा काट रहे बुजुर्ग कैदी ने कहा कि मैं नहीं जानता कि यहां से जाने के बाद मेरा जीवन कैसा होगा। यहां से निकलने के बाद मैं अपनी सेहत और आर्थिक स्थिति को लेकर चिंतित हूं। उनका मामला कोई अलग नहीं है।
छोटे-मोटे अपराध के जरिये चुन रहे हैं जेल का रास्ता
जापान में बुजुर्गों की तेजी से बढ़ती आबादी और देखभाल के अभाव में इस उम्र के कैदियों की संख्या बढ़ रही है। वे छोटे-मोटे अपराध के जरिये जेल का रास्ता चुनना ज्यादा बेहतर समझ रहे हैं। उनको लगता है कि जेल उनके लिए नर्सिंग होम की तरह है।
यहां उनके खाने के साथ देखभाल का प्रबंध हो सकता है। यह स्थिति इतनी गंभीर हो गई है कि जापान सरकार को अप्रैल से देश की 70 जेलों में नर्सिंग स्टाफ तैनात करने के लिए करीब 3.4 करोड़ रुपये की एक योजना मंजूर करनी पड़ी है।
नेशनल पॉलिसी एजेंसी के अनुसार, साल 2015 में गिरफ्तार या पूछताछ के लिए पकड़े गए करीब 20 फीसदी लोगों की उम्र 65 साल से अधिक थी। गौरतलब है कि एक अनुमान के अनुसार, 12 करोड़ से अधिक आबादी वाले जापान की 33 फीसदी जनता 60 साल से अधिक उम्र की है।
आगे पढ़ें
छोटे-मोटे अपराध के जरिये चुन रहे हैं जेल का रास्ता
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"587b4eda4f1c1b3603efe0b5","slug":"5-questions-india-need-to-find-answers-before-champions-trophy-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0938\u0940\u0930\u0940\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"587b39fc4f1c1b3603efe032","slug":"in-ranji-trophy-final-gujarat-s-rp-singh-loses-cool-with-fan-on-boundary-line","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u092a \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"587b5c264f1c1b332defe0c9","slug":"people-in-this-city-lives-in-animal-cage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0902\u091c\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930....","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"587b68be4f1c1b3703efe12c","slug":"salman-and-govinda-dance-together-at-bigg-boss-stage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss : \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u094b\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e, \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"587b43eb4f1c1b332defe04a","slug":"chandrakanta-serial-will-be-back-on-television","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"23 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 '\u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093e' \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5879436a4f1c1b7840ba9e41","slug":"nobel-przie-winner-malala-hopes-to-study-politics-philosophy-at-oxford","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0911\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092b\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0940\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0932\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}
{"_id":"586c2f054f1c1ba709159abd","slug":"britain-s-first-baby-of-2017-is-an-indian-origin","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0947\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0932 2017 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0935\u0902\u0936\u0940","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}
{"_id":"5869730d4f1c1b047feecd3e","slug":"muslim-taxi-driver-beaten-by-drunk-woman-in-britain","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0947\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e \u091f\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}
{"_id":"57dee45f4f1c1b002ea824ca","slug":"its-time-to-take-strict-action-against-terrorism-says-hamid-ansari-at-nam-summit","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"120 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0936, \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0920\u094b\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}
{"_id":"57dffbcd4f1c1ba665a8294e","slug":"on-uri-attack-the-world-community-stands-with-india","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top