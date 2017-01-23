बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तालिबान की ट्रंप को चेतावनी, कहा- अफगानिस्तान नीति बदले अमेरिका
Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 04:55 AM IST
तालिबान ने अमेरिका के नए राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को अफगानिस्तान पर अमेरिकी नीति पलटने या एक ऐतिहासिक शर्मनाक हार का सामना करने की चेतावनी दी है। इस बाबत जानकारी एक अमेरिकी निगरानी समूह द्वारा रविवार को जारी अपनी रिपोर्ट में की है।
एक लेख, जिसमें एसआईटीई इंटेलिजेंस ग्रुप ने कहा कि तालिबान की वेबसाइट और सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रंप को अमेरिकी और दुनिया के अरबों लोगों के लिए एक पहेली के तौर पर करार दिया है। लेख में यह भी कहा गया कि अफगानों को उम्मीद है कि ट्रंप और उनका मंत्रिमंडल पिछले व्हाइट हाउस प्रशासन के पद्चिह्नों पर नहीं चलेगा।
वियतनाम के बाद अफगानिस्तान में वाशिंगटन का सबसे लंबा सैन्य हस्तक्षेप है। 7 अक्तूबर 2001 में अमेरिका ने अलकायदा समर्थित तालिबान शासन का तख्ता पलट करने के लिए अफगानिस्तान पर हमला किया था।
अमेरिका ने अब तक इस युदध् में 100 अरब डॉलर से ज्यादा खर्च कर चुका है। बहरहाल, ट्रंप को अफगानिस्तान में अपनी अमेरिकी नीतियों की आधिकारिक घोषणा करना बाकी है लेकिन तालिबान की धमकियों के मद्देनजर उनके पूर्ववर्ती बराक ओबामा को अमेरिकी सैनिकों की संख्या में कमी करने की अपनी योजना को धीमा करने पर मजबूर होना पड़ा था।
