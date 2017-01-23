आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

तालिबान की ट्रंप को चेतावनी, कहा- अफगानिस्तान नीति बदले अमेरिका

एजेंसी/ काबुल

Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 04:55 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Taliban warn Donald Trump over Afghanistan
तालिबान ने अमेरिका के नए राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को अफगानिस्तान पर अमेरिकी नीति पलटने या एक ऐतिहासिक शर्मनाक हार का सामना करने की चेतावनी दी है। इस बाबत जानकारी एक अमेरिकी निगरानी समूह द्वारा रविवार को जारी अपनी रिपोर्ट में की है। 
एक लेख, जिसमें एसआईटीई इंटेलिजेंस ग्रुप ने कहा कि तालिबान की वेबसाइट और सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रंप को अमेरिकी और दुनिया के अरबों लोगों के लिए एक पहेली के तौर पर करार दिया है। लेख में यह भी कहा गया कि अफगानों को उम्मीद है कि ट्रंप और उनका मंत्रिमंडल पिछले व्हाइट हाउस प्रशासन के पद्चिह्नों पर नहीं चलेगा। 

वियतनाम के बाद अफगानिस्तान में वाशिंगटन का सबसे लंबा सैन्य हस्तक्षेप है। 7 अक्तूबर 2001 में अमेरिका ने अलकायदा समर्थित तालिबान शासन का तख्ता पलट करने के लिए अफगानिस्तान पर हमला किया था। 

अमेरिका ने अब तक इस युदध् में 100 अरब डॉलर से ज्यादा खर्च कर चुका है। बहरहाल, ट्रंप को अफगानिस्तान में अपनी अमेरिकी नीतियों की आधिकारिक घोषणा करना बाकी है लेकिन तालिबान की धमकियों के मद्देनजर उनके पूर्ववर्ती बराक ओबामा को अमेरिकी सैनिकों की संख्या में कमी करने की अपनी योजना को धीमा करने पर मजबूर होना पड़ा था। 
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

taliban donald trump afghanistan

स्पॉटलाइट

ऋतिक की पार्टी में पहुंची एक्स वाइफ सुजैन, 'काबिल' देखकर पति को भर लिया बाहों में

  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +
sussanne khan attend hrithik roshan's party

हर लड़के के लिए ये 6 काम है जरूरी, तभी खुश रहेगी गर्लफ्रेंड

  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Rules For Boyfriends

काबिल ऋतिक की 8 नाकाबिल फिल्में, हो गई थी फ्लॉप

  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Movies that stalled Hrithik Roshan's career

अमिताभ नहीं अब ये हीरो करेगा 'केबीसी' को होस्ट

  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +
ranbir kapoor will be the host of kbc

वीवो का V5 प्लस भारत में लॉन्च, फ्रंट में लगे हैं दो कैमरे

  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +
vivo launches v5 plus in india with dual front camera

जबर ख़बर

...जब राष्ट्रगान ने एक ‌थियेटर को टूटने से बचा लिया

Read More

यूपी का चुनावी दंगल

कांग्रेस-सपा गठबंधन बनने के पीछे प्रियंका गांधी का अहम रोल

UP election- who is behind the SP-Congress alliance?

Most Read

तालिबान की ट्रंप को चेतावनी, कहा- अफगानिस्तान नीति बदले अमेरिका

Taliban warn Donald Trump over Afghanistan
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +

'पति के साथ सेक्स न करें, जब तक वह वोटर कार्ड नहीं दिखा देते'

no sex for kenyan men without voting cards says mombasa woman representative mishi mboko
  • बुधवार, 18 जनवरी 2017
  • +

आतंकवाद के डेंजर जोन में नेपाल, कई देशों के आंतकी लेते हैं शरण

Nepal in Danger zone of terrorism
  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +

किम जोंग ने ओबामा को दी ‘बिस्तर बांधने’ की सलाह

‘Start packing,’ N. Korea tells Obama
  • बुधवार, 18 जनवरी 2017
  • +

जांबिया के नवनिर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति के बेटे की मौत

Gambia President-elect Adama Barrow's son killed by dog
  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +

दुनियाभर में फेमस हो रहा है 'बियर योगा'

'Beer Yoga' getting popular around the world
  • बुधवार, 18 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top