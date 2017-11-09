Download App
सऊदी अरब सरकार का दावा, जिंदा है प्रिंस अब्दुल अजीज बिन फहद

पूजा मेहरोत्रा

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 12:13 PM IST
Saudi Arabia's government said afp Prince Abdul Aziz bin Fahd is not dead

prince abdul azizPC: twitter

सऊदी अरब सरकार ने दावा किया है कि प्रिंस अब्दुल अजीज बिन फहद की मौत झूठी है, वो जिंदा है। सऊदी अरब सरकार ने  फ्रांस प्रेस एजेंसी से कहा है कि सऊदी किगं फहद के बड़े बेटे प्रिंस अब्दुल अजीज की मौत की खबर झूठी है, वो जिंदा हैं।
सूचना मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता का हवाला देते हुए ने फ्रांस की न्यूज एजेंसी ने अपने स्टेटमेंट में कहा है कि प्रिंस अब्दुल अजीज न केवल जिंदा हैं ब्लकि सुरक्षित भी हैं। इंडिया टूडे के मुताबिक, एएफपी ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में लिखा है कि अब्दुल अजीज से बात नहीं हो सकी है। 

 बता दें कि पिछले दिनों से खबरे आ रहीं हैं कि मंसूर बिन मुक्र्रीन की मृत्यु के कुछ घंटों बाद, पूर्व राजकुमार मुक्विन अल-सऊद के बेटे अब्दुल अजीज भी मर गए हैं। इंडिया टूडे के मुताबिक 

मंसूर बिन मकरिन की मौत की खबर तब आई थी जब सऊदी सरकार ने दर्जनभर शहजादे और कई पूर्व और मौजूदा मंत्री और अधिकारियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया था। इन सभी को भ्रष्टाचार के आरोप लगाया गया था। करीब तीन करोड़ की आबादी वाले इस मुल्क में आम लोगों के बीच भ्रष्टाचार एक बड़ा मुद्दा बना हुआ है।  




 
Your Story has been saved!