आईएस और अलकायदा के पनाहगाह होने के बावजूद सऊदी अरब ट्रंप की बैन लिस्ट से बाहर
Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 09:31 AM IST
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने सिर्फ सात मुस्लिम बहुल मुल्क के लोगों के अमेरिका में प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध लगाया है, लेकिन अमेरिकी सहयोगी होने के कारण सऊदी अरब समेत बड़े मुस्लिम बहुल मुल्कों को इससे दूर रखा है। हालांकि ये मुस्लिम बहुल मुल्क पश्चिमी देशों में बड़े आतंकी हमले से जुड़े रहे हैं।
11 सितंबर 2011 के हमले में इस्तेमाल विमानों को हाईजैक करने वाले 19 आतंकियों में से 15 सऊदी से ही थे। इसके अलावा हमले का मास्टरमाइंड एवं अलकायदा संस्थापक ओसामा-बिन-लादेन भी सऊदी में ही जन्मा था। इसके अलावा बाकी चार आतंकी मिस्र, संयुक्त अरब अमीरात और लेबनान से थे।
विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि अमेरिका के सहयोगी होने और ‘विफल राष्ट्र’ नहीं होने के चलते डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने सऊदी समेत बड़े मुस्लिम मुल्कों के नागरिकों पर प्रतिबंध नहीं लगाया है। मालूम हो कि शुक्रवार को अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने विवादित कार्यकारी आदेश में हस्ताक्षर करके ईरान, इराक, लीबिया, सोमालिया, सुडान, सीरिया और यमन के नागरिकों के अमेरिका में प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया।
इसकी अमेरिका समेत दुनिया के अन्य देशों में कड़ी आलोचना हो रही है। हालांकि ट्रंप ने पश्चिमी देशों में बड़े आतंकी हमले से जुड़े रहे कई मुस्लिम बहुल देशों को फिलहाल इस प्रतिबंधित सूची से बाहर रखा गया है। सऊदी के अलावा अन्य खाड़ी एवं अरब देश से काफी संख्या में लोग आतंकी संगठन अलकायदा और इसके प्रतिद्वंदी इस्लामिक स्टेट (आईएस) में शामिल हो चुके हैं। ये दोनों ही आतंकी संगठन यूरोप में कई बड़े हमलों को अंजाम दे चुके हैं।
हालांकि ट्रंप इन मुस्लिम बहुल देशों के नागरिकों पर भी प्रतिबंध लगा सकते हैं। विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि अमेरिका के साथ बेहतर संबंध नहीं होने के चलते ट्रंप ने इन सात मुस्लिम मुल्कों पर प्रतिबंध लगाया है।
