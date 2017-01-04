आपका शहर Close

सऊदी अरब में वेतन मांगी तो मिली जेल और कोड़ों की सजा

एजेंसी/ रियाद 

Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 04:25 AM IST
Protesting workers get jail in Saudi Arabia, for unpaid wages unrest
सऊदी अरब में काम करने वाले दर्जनों विदेशी कामगारों को कोड़े मारने और जेल देने की सजा दी गई है। इस तरह की सजाएं उन्हें इसलिए दी गईं क्योंकि वे अपना बकाया वेतन मांगने को लेकर विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे।
कुछ माह पहले इन विदेशी कामगारों ने अपने बकाया वेतन को लेकर प्रदर्शन किया था। इस सिलसिले में अब तक 49 लोगों को सजा हुई है। सऊदी अरब के अखबार ‘अल वतन’ और ‘अरब न्यूज’ ने इनकी नागरिकता के बारे में फिलहाल कोई जानकारी नहीं दी है। 

सऊदी अरब में विदेशी दूतावास के अधिकारियों ने भी इस बारे में कोई ब्यौरा नहीं दिया है। हालांकि ‘अल वतन’ ने कहा है कि इन विदेशी कामगारों पर सार्वजनिक संपत्ति को नुकसान पहुंचाने और अशांति फैलाने के आरोप थे। मक्का अदालत ने कुछ लोगों को डेढ़ से चार महीने की जेल और कई लोगों को 300 कोड़े मारने की सजा सुनाई। सजा पाने वाले अधिकांश कामगार निर्माण क्षेत्र से जुड़े बताए गए हैं। 

मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक सऊदी अरब को गत वर्ष तेल के दामों में आई गिरावट के चलते काफी घाटा उठाना पड़ा था, इसलिए निजी कंपनियों को भुगतान नहीं हो पाने के कारण विदेशी कामगारों को महीनों तक वेतन के लिए इंतजार करना पड़ा था। नाराज मजदूरों ने मक्का में एक कंपनी की कई बसों को जला दिया था। अधिकारियों ने इसकी पुष्टि भी की थी लेकिन ज्यादा ब्यौरा नहीं दिया गया। हालांकि कुछ कंपनियों ने कामगारों को थोड़ा-बहुत वेतन तो दिया लेकिन उसका बड़ा हिस्सा रोके रखा है।
