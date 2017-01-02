आपका शहर Close

भारतीय मूल का व्यक्ति बना किर्गिस्तान का मेजर जनरल

एजेंसी/दुबई

Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 03:45 AM IST
Persons of Indian Origin had key positions in the army of Kyrgyzstan
सऊदी अरब में रहने वाले भारतीय मूल के एक उद्यमी को किर्गिस्तान का मेजर जनरल नियुक्त किया गया है। इस मध्य एशियाई देश में संभवत: यह पहला अवसर है जब एक भारतीय ने सेना का यह उच्च पद हासिल किया है।
खलीज टाइम्स की खबर के मुताबिक, केरल से ताल्लुक रखने वाले शेख रफीक मोहम्मद को एक आधिकारिक समारोह में किर्गिस्तान के रक्षा मंत्री अली मिर्जा द्वारा किर्गिस्तान का मेजर जनरल नियुक्त किया गया। रफीक के मीडिया सलाहकार उमर अबु बाकर ने कहा कि यह भारतीय मूल के व्यक्ति द्वारा हासिल किया जाने वाला शीर्ष पद है।

सूत्रों के अनुसार शेष रफीक मोहम्मद का परिवार दुबई में रहता है और रफीक को किर्गिस्तान के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति कुर्मनबेक सालियेविच बकियेव ने यहां की नागरिकता दी थी, जिनसे वह ईरान में काम करने के दौरान मिले थे। किर्गिस्तान की सरकार ने देश के विकास में रफीक के पूर्व के योगदान को ध्यान में रखते हुए उन्हें मेजर जनरल नियुक्त किया है।
सपा में सियासी बवंडर

अखिलेश बने सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष, शिवपाल की कुर्सी गई, अमर बाहर

akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party national confrence, shivpal yadav, mulayam yadav, lucknow

