बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भारतीय मूल का व्यक्ति बना किर्गिस्तान का मेजर जनरल
{"_id":"58697f774f1c1b425ceee3b5","slug":"persons-of-indian-origin-had-key-positions-in-the-army-of-kyrgyzstan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u092e\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0917\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u091c\u0930 \u091c\u0928\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"Gulf Countries","title_hn":"\u0916\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"gulf-countries"}}
Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 03:45 AM IST
सऊदी अरब में रहने वाले भारतीय मूल के एक उद्यमी को किर्गिस्तान का मेजर जनरल नियुक्त किया गया है। इस मध्य एशियाई देश में संभवत: यह पहला अवसर है जब एक भारतीय ने सेना का यह उच्च पद हासिल किया है।
खलीज टाइम्स की खबर के मुताबिक, केरल से ताल्लुक रखने वाले शेख रफीक मोहम्मद को एक आधिकारिक समारोह में किर्गिस्तान के रक्षा मंत्री अली मिर्जा द्वारा किर्गिस्तान का मेजर जनरल नियुक्त किया गया। रफीक के मीडिया सलाहकार उमर अबु बाकर ने कहा कि यह भारतीय मूल के व्यक्ति द्वारा हासिल किया जाने वाला शीर्ष पद है।
सूत्रों के अनुसार शेष रफीक मोहम्मद का परिवार दुबई में रहता है और रफीक को किर्गिस्तान के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति कुर्मनबेक सालियेविच बकियेव ने यहां की नागरिकता दी थी, जिनसे वह ईरान में काम करने के दौरान मिले थे। किर्गिस्तान की सरकार ने देश के विकास में रफीक के पूर्व के योगदान को ध्यान में रखते हुए उन्हें मेजर जनरल नियुक्त किया है।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5869395e4f1c1b425ceedd23","slug":"once-again-mohammad-shami-shared-image-with-wife-in-twitter","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u092e\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u091d\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0938\u0940\u0939\u0924\u00a0","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"5867fb724f1c1b7b25eeb9df","slug":"january-2017-monthly-rashiphal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 2017 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0948, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5868e8ec4f1c1b7675eef198","slug":"mouni-roy-celebrate-new-year-party-with-her-boyfriend","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u0928\u093e\u0917\u093f\u0928' \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928, \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u091c","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5868bac84f1c1b7b25eebc87","slug":"gourav-chopra-eliminated-from-bigg-boss-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss : \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0926\u0938\u094d\u092f, \u0905\u0927\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5868a9484f1c1b7675eef0c7","slug":"jhanvi-kapoor-hot-photoshoot-before-debut","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0905\u0935\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"58697f774f1c1b425ceee3b5","slug":"persons-of-indian-origin-had-key-positions-in-the-army-of-kyrgyzstan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u092e\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0917\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u091c\u0930 \u091c\u0928\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"Gulf Countries","title_hn":"\u0916\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"gulf-countries"}}
{"_id":"583855dc4f1c1b8e4d13bb38","slug":"iran-train-crash-in-semnan-kills-at-least-31","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u0930\u093e\u0928: \u0926\u094b \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930, 31 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Gulf Countries","title_hn":"\u0916\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"gulf-countries"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 नवंबर 2016
+
{"_id":"581a72b14f1c1bac314377d8","slug":"islamic-state-chief-abu-bakr-al-baghdadi-surrounded-by-iraqi-army-inside-mosul","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c IS \u0938\u0930\u0917\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0917\u0926\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0908\u0930\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0938\u0941\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Gulf Countries","title_hn":"\u0916\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"gulf-countries"}}
{"_id":"580819224f1c1b722b702b58","slug":"first-time-see-to-wife-without-makeup-husband-gave-devorce","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0915\u0905\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915","category":{"title":"Gulf Countries","title_hn":"\u0916\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"gulf-countries"}}
गुरुवार, 20 अक्टूबर 2016
+
{"_id":"5813d94f4f1c1bf535bc1cb9","slug":"yemen-s-houthi-rebels-target-saudi-arabia-s-holy-city-of-mecca","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u090a\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u092e\u0928 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0939\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0915\u094d\u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0926\u093e\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"Gulf Countries","title_hn":"\u0916\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"gulf-countries"}}
शनिवार, 29 अक्टूबर 2016
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top