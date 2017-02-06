आपका शहर Close

मुस्लिम देशों से बैन हटाने के बाद अब अमेरिकी कुश्ती टीम आ सकेगी ईरान

एजेंसी/ तेहरान

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 04:04 AM IST
Iran says it will allow U.S. wrestlers
ईरान ने रविवार को कहा कि एक संघीय अदालत द्वारा राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के यात्रा प्रतिबंध के बाद वह अब अमेरिकी कुश्ती टीम को यहां अंतरराष्ट्रीय टूर्नामेंट में शिरकत करने की अनुमति देगा। 
ईरान के विदेश मंत्री मोहम्मद जावेद जारीफ ने ट्वीट किया, ‘अदालत के आदेश में मुस्लिम प्रतिबंध को निलंबित किये जाने के बाद अब अमेरिकी पहलवानों को वीजा दिया जाएगा।’ ईरान ने ट्रंप की यात्रा प्रतिबंध के जवाब में अमेरिकी नागरिकों को वीजा देने पर रोक लगा दी थी। 

इस वजह से अमेरिकी कुश्ती टीम को यहां 16-17 फरवरी को होने वाले प्रतिस्पर्धाओं में हिस्सा लेने के लिए वीजा देने से इनकार कर दिया था। इस बीच तेहरान की एक प्रतिष्ठित शरीफ विश्वविद्यालय से 72 शिक्षाविदों के एक समूह ने सरकार को एक हस्ताक्षर पत्र सौंपकर अमेरिकी नागरिकों को वीजा आगमन देने की पेशकश की है।
Browse By Tags

iran donald trump usa wrestling freestyle world cup More ...

