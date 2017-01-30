आपका शहर Close

यमन में अमेरिकी हवाई हमला, अल कायदा के 41 आतंकवादियों की मौत

एजेंसी/ अदन

Updated Mon, 30 Jan 2017 03:20 AM IST
american force Killed In Raid On Al Qaeda In Yemen

हेलीकॉप्टर फाइल फोटो

यमन में एक अमेरिकी हमले में रविवार को अल कायदा के 41 संदिग्ध आतंकवादी तथा 16 नागरिक मारे गए। एक अधिकारी ने इसकी जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि नए राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के कार्यकाल में यमन में यह पहला अमेरिकी हमला है। 
एक स्थानीय अधिकारी ने नाम गोपनीय रखने की शर्त पर बताया कि बायदा प्रांत के याकला जिले में हुए इस हमले में मृतकों में आठ महिलाएं तथा आठ बच्चे शामिल हैं। स्थानीय सूत्रों के अनुसार ये हमला अल कायदा के तीन कबीलाई प्रमुख के घरों पर किया गया था। अपाचे हेलीकॉप्टरों ने अल कायदा द्वारा इस्तेमाल में लाए जा रहे एक मदरसा, एक मस्जिद तथा एक अस्पताल पर भी हमला किया।

मारे गए तीनों अल कायदा प्रमुखों की पहचान अब्दुलरउफ, सुल्तान अल जहाब और सैफ अलवई अल जावी के रूप में की गई है। ये तीनों अल कायदा से संबंध के कारण जाने जाते थे। ये तीनों भाई थे तथा अल कायदा से जुड़े इनके दो अन्य भाई पहले ही मारे जा चुके हैं।
