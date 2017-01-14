आपका शहर Close

यहां ठंड कुछ इस कदर पड़ी कि नदी पार करती हुई लोमड़ी तक जम गई

एजेंसी/ बर्लिन

Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 08:53 PM IST
winters break the record that Fox got frozen in the ice

Fox in the boxPC: daily mail

ठंड का कहर इस समय पूरे उत्‍तर भारत में ही नही बल्कि दुनिया के कई हिस्सें इसकी चपेट में है। लगातार पड़ती बर्फ और आंधी की वजह से टेम्प्रेचर फ्रीजिंग पॉइंट तक पहुंच गया है। हाल ही में जर्मनी का एक मामला सामने आया है। जहां नदी पार कर रही एक लोमड़ी ठंड के कारण बर्फ में ही जम गई।
बता दें कि सोशल मीडिया पर इन दिनों बर्फ में जमी लोमड़ी की फोटो काफी वायरल हो रही है। बताया जा रहा है कि लोमड़ी की ये तस्वीर उसके डेन्यूब नदी में गिरने के 4 दिन बाद ली गई है। गोरतलब है कि 4 दिन पहले ये लोमड़ी दक्षिण पश्चिम जर्मनी के काले वन से बहने वाली डेन्यूब नदी को पार कर रही थी।

उसी दौरान लोमड़ी जमी हुई डेन्यूब नदी में गिर गई। नदी में फंस जाने की वजह से वो यहां से निकल नहीं पाई और बर्फ में ही जम गई।इसके बाद पास रहने वाले एक शख्स ने जब लोमड़ी की बॉडी को इस हाल में देखा तो उसने बर्फ को कटवाकर लोमड़ी की बॉडी को निकाला।

बर्फ की सिल्ली में जमी हुई लोमड़ी की इस तस्‍वीर को फोटोग्राफर जोहानेस स्‍थेले ने अपने केमरे से कैप्‍चर किया। जिसके बाद ये सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हुई। बता दें कि अब तक यूरोप में ठंड से लगभग 60 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।
