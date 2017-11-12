बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मशहूर वैज्ञानिक ने कहा- जलवायु परिवर्तन के लिए दुनिया के प्रयास जरूरत से भी कम
Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 05:00 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
PC: nasa
करीब 30 साल पहले ग्रीन हाउस उत्सर्जन से दुनिया को आगाह करने वाले मशहूर वैज्ञानिक जेम्स हेनसन ने कहा है कि
जलवायु
परिवर्तन को लेकर दुनिया के देशों का लक्ष्य आवश्यकता से काफी कम हैं।
मंगलवार, 31 अक्टूबर 2017
मंगलवार, 17 अक्टूबर 2017
मंगलवार, 17 अक्टूबर 2017
मंगलवार, 10 अक्टूबर 2017
