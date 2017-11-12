Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

मशहूर वैज्ञानिक ने कहा- जलवायु परिवर्तन के लिए दुनिया के प्रयास जरूरत से भी कम

एजेंसी/ बॉन

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 05:00 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
The famous scientist said - The world goal for climate change is less than necessary

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीरPC: nasa

करीब 30 साल पहले ग्रीन हाउस उत्सर्जन से दुनिया को आगाह करने वाले मशहूर वैज्ञानिक जेम्स हेनसन ने कहा है कि जलवायु परिवर्तन को लेकर दुनिया के देशों का लक्ष्य आवश्यकता से काफी कम हैं।
पढ़ें:  अमेरिका में हो रहा जलवायु परिवर्तन, ट्रंप सरकार मामले को दबाने में जुटी- रिपोर्ट

साथ ही इस दिशा में काम करने की गति इससे भी धीमी है। एक इंटरव्यू में हेनसन ने कहा, ‘ये कहना कि हम ‘सही दिशा में बढ़ रहे हैं’ पर्याप्त नहीं है।’ उन्होंने चेतावनी दी है कि युवाओं को जलवायु प्रलय से बचाने के लिए दुनिया को तेजी से ग्रीन हाउस गैसों के उत्सर्जन में कटौती करने की जरूरत है। 

पढ़ें: PHOTOS: माहौल बिगड़ने का बड़ा कारण साबित हो रहे ये सिस्टम

साथ ही हवा में घुले अरबों टन कार्बन डाईऑक्साइड को खत्म करना होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि इस हकीकत को दुनिया भर की सरकारें नजरअंदाज कर रही हैं। 
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Comments

Browse By Tags

scientist world goal climate change

स्पॉटलाइट

सपना चौधरी के दूसरे आइटम सॉन्ग 'टैटू' का टीजर रिलीज, बार गर्ल बनकर लगाए जोरदार ठुमके, देखिये वीडियो

  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Watch Sapna Chaudhary Second Item Song Tattoo For Film Action Queen Madhubala

अंतरिक्ष में गूंजती हैं ऐसी भयानक आवाजें, सुनकर कानों पर नहीं होगा यकीन

  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +
space horrible sounds nasa releases audio

जिनकी हथेली पर होते हैं ये 4 निशान, जीवन में कभी नहीं होते निराश

  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +
according to samudrik shastra these four sign in palm are lucky

वास्तु टिप्स: घर के मुख्य दरवाजे पर कभी नहीं होनी चाहिए ये 4 चीजें

  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +
never put these 4 things in front of your main door

टीवी की 'दहलीज' पर पहुंची एक्ट्रेस का नया लुक बेहद बोल्ड, स्‍विम सूट में आईं नजर

  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Television actress Tridha Choudhury swimsuit picture goes viral on Internet

जबर ख़बर

GST: रोजमर्रा की 200 से ज्यादा चीजें सस्ती, सरकार को होगा 20 हजार करोड़ का नुकसान
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

फारूख अब्दुल्ला का वि‌वादित बयान, कहा- पाक का हिस्सा है PoK और उसका ही रहेगा

Farooq Abdullah says PoK belongs to paksitan must include neighbour for peace
Comio Mobile

Most Read

पीएम थेरेसा मे ने कहा- 29 मार्च 2019 को EU से बाहर होगा ब्रिटेन

PM Theresa May Said, Britain will be out of the EU at 11 pm on March 29, 2019
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +

पैराडाइज पेपर्स लीक:  पॉप स्टार शकीरा ने कंपनी को भेजे 31 मिलियन यूरो 

Paradise Papers reveal: Pop Star Shakira transferred over 31 million euros to Malta company
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

एसिड अटैक का शिकार हुई थी ये मॉडल, 4 महीने बाद फोटो पोस्ट कर मचा दिया धमाल

acid attack survivor and model shares her photos on social media
  • मंगलवार, 31 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +

पनामा पेपर्स का खुलासा करने वालीं पत्रकार की बम धमाके में मौत

Panama Papers case Malta journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia killed in car bomb blast
  • मंगलवार, 17 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +

UK का सबसे युवा करोड़पति बना भारतीय मूल का लड़का, महज 1 साल में हासिल किया मुकाम

Akshay Ruparelia Indian Origin Teenager UK Youngest Millionaire
  • मंगलवार, 17 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +

सेक्स गुलाम बनाकर अपने अस्तित्व को बचाने में जुटे आतंकी संगठन IS और बोको हराम

Terrorist organization giving priority to sex slavery practices instead of smuggling of women
  • मंगलवार, 10 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!