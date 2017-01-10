बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पोलैंड में कड़ाके की ठंड से 10 लोगों की मौत
{"_id":"587401594f1c1b1829ba9549","slug":"ten-people-died-of-cold-in-poland","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094b\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 10 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 ","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 03:02 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
PC: Reuters
यूरोप में कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ रही है। पोलैंड में ठंड से तकरीबन 10 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। अधिकारियों ने सोमवार को कहा कि नवंबर से देश में हाइपोथर्मिया बीमारी से मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 65 हो गई है। तापमान कुछ क्षेत्रों में माइनस 20 डिग्री सेल्सियस से नीचे पहुंच गया है।
रविवार के दिन पोलैंड में ठंड से ज्यादा लोग मरे। राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा केंद्र ने कहा कि 10 लोगों की मौत ठंड से हुई। एक नवंबर से हाइपोथर्मिया पीड़ितों की संख्या 65 पहुंच गई है। पुलिस ने लोगों से हाइपोथर्मिया से जूझ रहे लोगों की मदद करने को कहा है। खासकर जिनके पास घर नहीं है। पिछले जाड़े में पोलैंड में 77 लोगों की मौत हुई थी जबकि 2013-14 और 2012-13 में यह संख्या क्रमश: 78 और 177 थी। पूरे यूरोप में ठंड का कहर जारी है और तकरीबन 33 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है, जिनमें से कई लोग बेघर थे।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"58737a954f1c1b5e2aba8aee","slug":"om-puri-said-that-nandita-and-her-book-change-his-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092c \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0913\u092e \u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u0928\u093e\u091c\u093e\u092f\u091c \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"587361454f1c1b6529ba8a00","slug":"r-ashwin-on-the-verge-of-becoming-the-highest-endorsed-indian-cricketer-by-the-end-of-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u094b \u090f\u092e\u090f\u0938 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093f\u0928!","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"587378714f1c1b1629ba8ae1","slug":"chris-gayle-hospitalized-after-partying-sehwag-asked-what-happened-to-you","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0938 \u0917\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0939 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"58737e074f1c1be165ba88a2","slug":"salman-s-this-girlfriend-to-keep-an-eye-on-salman-katrina","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u091f\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0938\u0942\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"587374d64f1c1b5e2aba8ab0","slug":"keep-care-of-these-things-before-making-a-loan-switch","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u094b\u092e \u0932\u094b\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091a \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Personal Finance","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0928\u0932 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0938","slug":"personal-finance"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"58717c7e4f1c1b1c571588e2","slug":"a-third-landed-drugs-in-the-market-are-without-improving","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0940\u0902 \u090f\u0915-\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
{"_id":"5854eb564f1c1b310e64a54a","slug":"why-topless-women-in-spain-did-bra-protest-outside-church","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e '\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f'?","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
{"_id":"5854c4834f1c1b310e64a48d","slug":"prince-charles-hosts-meet-on-report-on-rural-livelihoods-in-india","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092b\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
{"_id":"584e5d354f1c1ba06f6497ee","slug":"man-quits-job-over-son-s-inappropriate-haircut-in-london","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0939\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
{"_id":"585862a74f1c1b8e03e39046","slug":"several-dead-at-least-50-injured-in-berlin-market-attack-says-police","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e: \u092a\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
मंगलवार, 20 दिसंबर 2016
+
{"_id":"584b22e64f1c1b104f44b0d8","slug":"british-company-denies-app-charges-on-printing-currency","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u091b\u093e\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top