पोलैंड में कड़ाके की ठंड से 10 लोगों की मौत

एजेंसी/ वारसा

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 03:02 AM IST
Ten people died of cold in Poland

फाइल फोटोPC: Reuters

यूरोप में कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ रही है। पोलैंड में ठंड से तकरीबन 10 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। अधिकारियों ने सोमवार को कहा कि नवंबर से देश में हाइपोथर्मिया बीमारी से मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 65 हो गई है। तापमान कुछ क्षेत्रों में माइनस 20 डिग्री सेल्सियस से नीचे पहुंच गया है। 
रविवार के दिन पोलैंड में ठंड से ज्यादा लोग मरे। राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा केंद्र ने कहा कि 10 लोगों की मौत ठंड से हुई। एक नवंबर से हाइपोथर्मिया पीड़ितों की संख्या 65 पहुंच गई है। पुलिस ने लोगों से हाइपोथर्मिया से जूझ रहे लोगों की मदद करने को कहा है। खासकर जिनके पास घर नहीं है। पिछले जाड़े में पोलैंड में 77 लोगों की मौत हुई थी जबकि 2013-14 और 2012-13 में यह संख्या क्रमश: 78 और 177 थी। पूरे यूरोप में ठंड का कहर जारी है और तकरीबन 33 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है, जिनमें से कई लोग बेघर थे। 
