कैमरे में कैद हुआ हादसा, 'स्पाइडरमैन' बनने के चक्कर में चौथी मंजिल से गिरा शख्स

amarujala.com- Presented by: मोहित

Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 07:23 PM IST
russian man falls from fourth floor balcony
रूस में एक शख्स बिल्डिंग की चौथी मंजिल से गिरने के बाद जिंदगी और मौत के बीच जंग लड़ रहा है। घटना दक्षिण मध्य रूस स्थित चेल्याबिंस्क शहर की है। वह खिड़की के जरिए फ्लैट में घुसने की कोशिश कर रहा था, लेकिन सही से पकड़ न बना पाने के कारण उसका संतुलन बिगड़ गया। 
डेली मेल में छपी खबर के मुताबिक, उसे बुरी तरह से चोटें आई हैं। अस्पताल में भर्ती यह शख्स अब जिंदगी और मौत के बीच जंग लड़ा रहा है। हालांकि अभी तक यह साफ नहीं हो पाया है कि वह खिड़की से अंदर घुसने की कोशिश क्यों कर रहा था। 

https://youtu.be/u7yMKhxM94U
