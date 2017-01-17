बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
समुद्र में 2050 तक मछलियों से ज्यादा प्लास्टिक होंगी
Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 04:18 AM IST
विश्व आर्थिक मंच की उस रिपोर्ट पर चिंता जताई गई है जिसमें कहा गया है कि यदि उचित कदम नहीं उठाए गए तो वर्ष 2050 तक समुद्र में मछलियों से ज्यादा प्लास्टिक हो जाएंगी। इसी सिलसिले में भारत समेत 40 से अधिक देशों के उद्योग प्रमुखों ने प्लास्टिक कचरे की रीसाइक्लिंग की नई योजना तैयार करने के लिए सोमवार को बैठक की। योजना का मकसद प्लास्टिक की मौजूदा 14 प्रतिशत रीसाइक्लिंग बढ़ाकर 70 प्रतिशत तक करना है।
डब्ल्यूईएफ और एलेन मैकआर्थर फाउंडेशन की रिपोर्ट के बाद इस योजना पर विचार किया जा रहा है। रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि 20 प्रतिशत प्लास्टिक पैकेजिंग को दोबारा इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है।
मसलन एक बार इस्तेमाल होने वाले प्लास्टिक बैग के बजाय दोबारा इस्तेमाल होने वाले प्लास्टिक बैग का इस्तेमाल किया जाए या फिर नए सिरे से इसकी डिजाइनिंग की जाए। यदि ऐसा होता है तो 50 प्रतिशत प्लास्टिक पैकेजिंग को लाभकारी बनाया जा सकता है। इससे मिक्स प्लास्टिक पर प्रति टन 90 डॉलर से 140 डॉलर की अतिरिक्त बचत हो सकती है।
