ग्रीनहाउस गैस उत्सर्जन में भारत की ग्लोबल रैंकिंग में सुधार

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 01:29 PM IST
India is ranked 14th in this year Climate Change Performance Index for reducing greenhouse gas

ग्रीन हाउस में खेतीPC: अमर उजाला

ग्रीन हाउस गैस उत्सर्जन में भारत की ग्लोबल रैंकिंग में सुधार हुआ है। दुनिया के 56 देशों और यूरोपियन यूनियन के 28 देशों की लिस्ट में भारत 14वें पायदान पर आ गया है। जबकि पिछले साल भारत की रैंक 19वीं थी। 
दुनिया में सर्वाधिक गैस उत्सर्जन करने वाले देशों में गिने जाने वाला चीन इस सूची में पिछले पांच साल से 41वें स्थान पर बना हुआ है। बॉन में बुधवार को जारी हुई क्लाइमेट चेंज परफॉरमेंस इनडेक्स (सीसीपीआई) रिपोर्ट-2018 के मुताबिक पेरिस समझौते से अलग होने के एलान के बाद अमेरिका में ग्रीन हाउस गैस उत्सर्जन की रैंकिंग बढ़ी है। 

सर्वाधिक गैस उत्सर्जन के लिए बदनाम अमेरिका का अब तक रैंकिंग में 56वां स्थान था। अब ये अंतिम पांच में शामिल हो गया है। न्यू क्लाइमेट इंस्टीट्यूट के निकल्स हॉन ने यहां बताया कि कोरिया, सऊदी अरब और ईरान में सबसे खराब हालात हैं। ये रैंकिंग में सबसे पीछे हैं। 
 

