आईफोन जैसी पिस्टल से यूरोप में खलबली

एजेंसी/ लंदन

Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 02:31 AM IST
आईफोन जैसे दिखने वाले एक 9 एमएम की दो नाली पिस्टल ने यूरोप की पुलिस में खलबली मचा दी है। दरअसल, विभिन्न विभागों ने चेतावनी दी है कि अमेरिका में बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध होने पर यह उपमहाद्वीप में गैरकानूनी तौर पर इस्तेमाल होने लगेगी।
‘आईफोन गन’ की12 हजार लोगों ने एडवांस बुकिंग करा ली है। यह पहले तो आईफोन की तरह दिखती है लेकिन एक बटन को दबाते ही इसका ट्रिगर बाहर आ जाता है और फिर यह गन जैसी दिखने लगती है। दि इवनिंग स्टैंडर्ड की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, आशंका है कि यह हथियार यूरोपीय अपराधियों के हाथ लग जाएगा। ‘आईफोन गन’ की कीमत आईफोन 7 के वास्तविक मूल्य से आधी यानी की लगभग 30 हजार रुपये है। 

रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि यूरोप में पिछले महीनों में हुई आतंकी घटनाओं को लेकर पहले से ही हाई अलर्ट पर चल रही बेल्जियम पुलिस ने इस पिस्टल को लेकर चेतावनी जारी की है। मिनिसोटा स्थित आईडियल कंसील द्वारा निर्मित यह पिस्टल अमेरिका में अगले महीने से बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध होगी। कंपनी ने अपने फेसबुक पेज पर कहा है कि आज हर तरफ स्मार्टफोन हैं और अब आपकी नई पिस्टल इस माहौल के ही हिसाब से रहेगी। 
gun looks like iphone iphone gun iphone minnesota

