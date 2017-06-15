यूरोपीय संसद ने अपने प्रस्ताव में पाकिस्तानी सैन्य अदालतों के कामकाज के तरीकों पर गहरी चिंता जताई है। प्रस्ताव में कहा गया है कि वह गुप्त तरीके से सिविल मामलों की सुनवाई करती है।

Protection of human rights in very bad condition in Pak, defenders of which face unfair trials, are killed or disappear:Member European Parl pic.twitter.com/yucB0yN4oj — ANI (@ANI_news) June 15, 2017

European Parl resolution: Concerned at continued use of blasphemy law in Pak, believe this is heightening climate of religious intolerance pic.twitter.com/QVEXsqqHhR — ANI (@ANI_news) June 15, 2017

European Parliament in resolution on Pakistan, calls for an immediate and transparent transition to independent civilian courts #Pakistan — ANI (@ANI_news) June 15, 2017

European Parl"concerned" over broad freedom of operation granted to security forces,calls on Pak to ensure better oversight of their actions — ANI (@ANI_news) June 15, 2017

European Parliament urges Pak competent authorities to undertake prompt,impartial probe into deaths in custody & killings by security forces — ANI (@ANI_news) June 15, 2017

European Parl: Pak now has one of the largest death row populations globally. Cases reported of executions while appeal mechanisms were on — ANI (@ANI_news) June 15, 2017

यूरोपीय यूनियन की संसद के सदस्य ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान में मानवाधिकारों के हनन का स्तर बेहद चिंतनीय है। यहां तक कि आरोपियों को बचाव का मौका तक नहीं दिया जाता। या तो उन्हें मार दिया जाता है, या उन्हें गायब कर दिया जाता है।पाकिस्तान पर पेश प्रस्ताव में ये भी कहा गया है कि पाकिस्तान अपने यहां तत्काल सैन्य अदालतों को पारदर्शी रूप से सिविल अदालतों में तब्दील करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू करे।यूरोपीय संसद पाकिस्तान में सैन्य बलों को मिली खूली छूट को लेकर चिंतित है। उसने पाकिस्तान सरकार से कहा है कि वह पाक सेना के क्रियाकलापों पर गंभीरता से नजर रखे।ईयू संसद ने पाकिस्तानी सरकार और सक्षम अधिकारियों से आग्रह किया है कि सैन्य बलों की हिरासत में होने वाली मौतों की गहन और बिना किसी पक्षपात के जांच करे।