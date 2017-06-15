बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यूरोपियन संसद ने पाक को लताड़ा, मिलट्री कोर्ट और ईशनिंदा के खिलाफ प्रस्ताव पास
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 10:16 PM IST
ईयू संसद
PC: ANI
यूरोपीय संसद ने अपने प्रस्ताव में पाकिस्तानी सैन्य अदालतों के कामकाज के तरीकों पर गहरी चिंता जताई है। प्रस्ताव में कहा गया है कि वह गुप्त तरीके से सिविल मामलों की सुनवाई करती है।
यूरोपीय यूनियन की संसद के सदस्य ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान में मानवाधिकारों के हनन का स्तर बेहद चिंतनीय है। यहां तक कि आरोपियों को बचाव का मौका तक नहीं दिया जाता। या तो उन्हें मार दिया जाता है, या उन्हें गायब कर दिया जाता है।
पाकिस्तान पर पेश प्रस्ताव में ये भी कहा गया है कि पाकिस्तान अपने यहां तत्काल सैन्य अदालतों को पारदर्शी रूप से सिविल अदालतों में तब्दील करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू करे।
यूरोपीय संसद पाकिस्तान में सैन्य बलों को मिली खूली छूट को लेकर चिंतित है। उसने पाकिस्तान सरकार से कहा है कि वह पाक सेना के क्रियाकलापों पर गंभीरता से नजर रखे।
ईयू संसद ने पाकिस्तानी सरकार और सक्षम अधिकारियों से आग्रह किया है कि सैन्य बलों की हिरासत में होने वाली मौतों की गहन और बिना किसी पक्षपात के जांच करे।
