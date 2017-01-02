बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दावा: बॉयलर रूम में आग लगने से डूबा था टाइटैनिक
Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 05:26 AM IST
सांकेतिक चित्र
इतिहास की सबसे बड़ी दुर्घटनाओं में से एक टाइटैनिक के डूबने को लेकर एक चौंकाने वाला दावा किया गया है। अभी तक 1912 में टाइटैनिक डूबने की वजह उसके एक विशाल हिमशैल से टकराने को माना जाता था जबकि एक डॉक्यूमेंटरी में दावा किया गया है कि टाइटैनिक डूबने की वजह समुद्री जहाज के बॉयलर रूम में लगी आग थी। इस दुखद दुर्घटना में 1,500 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी।
आईरिश पत्रकार और लेखक सेनन मोलोनी ने अपनी डॉक्यूमेंटरी में दावा किया है कि बेलफास्ट से शिपयार्ड छोड़ने के बाद जहाज के बॉयलर रूम के कोल गोदाम में आग लग गई थी जिसकी वजह से टाइटैनिक का ढांचा पूरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया था। इस दुर्घटना पर 30 सालों तक शोध करने वाले मोलोनी ने कहा कि साउथंपटन छोड़ने से पहले उसके ढांचे पर पड़े निशान की तस्वीरें और उसी जगह पर हिमशैल से टकराना, हमारे सिद्धांत की सहायता करते हैं।
