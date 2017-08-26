Download App
kavya kavya

बेल्जियम: ब्रसेल्स में शख्स ने सैनिकों पर किया चाकू से हमला, पुलिस ने गोली मारी

त्रिनाथ त्रिपाठी

Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 09:45 AM IST
Belgian soldiers shot a Man who attacks on troops with knife in Brussels

बेल्जियम हमलाPC: Social Media

बेल्जियम की राजधानी ब्रसेल्स में शुक्रवार शाम एक शख्स ने सैनिकों पर चाकू से हमला कर दिया, जिसे सैनिकों ने घटनास्थल पर ही गोली मार दी। पुलिस ने बताया, एक शख्स ने सैनिकों के समूह पर चाकू से हमला कर दिया। जवाबी हमले में सैनिकों ने हमलावर को गोली मारते हुए उसे बेअसर कर दिया। बेल्जियम पुलिस के प्रवक्ता जोनाथन ने इस बात से इनकार कर दिया कि क्या उस शख्स की गोली लगने से मौत हो गई ?
जानें बेल्जियम के प्रधानमंत्री ने क्या कहा ?
ब्रसेल्स हमले को लेकर बेल्जियम के प्रधानमंत्री चार्ल्स माइकल ने ट्वीट किया कि हमारे सैनिकों को हमारा पूरा समर्थन है। हम स्थिति पर बारीकी से नजर बनाए हुए हैं। हमारी सिक्योरिटी सर्विसेज अलर्ट पर बनी रहेंगी।
   
स्थिति हमारे नियंत्रण में है: एंटी टेरर क्राइसिस सेंटर
बेल्जियम के एंटी टेरर क्राइसिस सेंटर ने भी ब्रसेल्स हमले को लेकर एक ट्वीट किया। उन्होंने बताया कि सैनिकों ने हमलावर को निष्प्रभावी कर दिया है और स्थिति हमारे नियंत्रण में है।
 
ब्रसेल्स हमले के बाद हाई अलर्ट पर है बेल्जियम
साल 2016  में ब्रसेल्स में हुए हमले के बाद से बेल्जियम हाई अलर्ट पर है। आपको बता दें कि 22 मार्च 2016 को बेल्जियम की राजधानी ब्रसेल्स में एयरपोर्ट और सब-वे स्टेशन पर हुए आत्मघाती हमले में कम से कम 32 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी।
